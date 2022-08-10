TRAVERSE CITY — It’s too late for another effort to place a repeal of Traverse City’s tall buildings vote requirement on the November ballot, according to city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
City Commissioner Tim Werner told the board at its study session Monday that he had asked to discuss at their Aug. 15 meeting bringing the question to a citywide vote in November.
Werner wanted to ask voters to reconsider a charter amendment requiring a public vote on any new construction in the city that would be taller than 60 feet. That amendment was adopted in 2016.
Werner, who helped gather signatures for a failed petition drive to put the repeal question on the ballot, said it’s too late to ask the city commission. He cited guidance from the city attorney.
“So, yeah, we are allowed to put things on the ballot. Yes, there’s a schedule that’s been missed apparently, so I was hoping we would’ve had the opportunity to have that discussion,” he said.
What’s sure to disappoint some of those who had signed the petition comes as good news to Jay Zelenock, an attorney who is defending the vote requirement in the state Court of Appeals. He called the missed deadline “for the best.”
“I think the people have wisely put in place the limits on tall buildings, in the sense of requirements for getting permission from the city voters before allowing the approval of particularly oversized types of projects in the city,” he said.
Zelenock said Werner’s idea is another sign of a city commission all too eager to throw off a charter amendment that restrains that elected body’s power.
However, Mayor Richard Lewis said he probably would have voted against Werner’s request.
Even though he signed the petition to put the question on the ballot, Lewis pointed to his past stance that the charter amendment is the law until a judge rules otherwise or petitioners successfully work to overturn it.
That hasn’t changed since 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled in 2017 that the charter amendment is legally sound, Lewis said. He was a city commissioner then, and noted that he and other commissioners didn’t pursue an appeal.
“Just the city commission putting it on (the ballot), no, I’m not in favor of just doing it that way,” he said. “There’s only two ways it could be overturned or should be overturned, in my opinion.”
City clerks have until Aug. 16 to certify ballot language for questions to appear on the November ballot, according to the state’s published elections deadlines.
But proposed amendments to the city charter go to the governor’s office for review, which generally takes at least 30 days, according to a letter from John VanDeventer, chief legal counsel for state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. VanDeventer wrote this to the state Department of State’s Bureau of Elections.
Trible-Laucht, reached by email, cited this and other guidance from the state as the reason Aug. 15 would be too late for city commissioners to decide to put a question on the November ballot.
It comes less than a month after the city clerk’s office found too few valid signatures, plus two other flaws with the petitions themselves, to place a repeal on the November ballot, as has previously been reported.
Werner said he believes the effort behind the charter amendment was wrong. He said anyone in the city can ask a commissioner to place a proposal for a ballot question on a city meeting for discussion, while acknowledging that, as a commissioner, that’s not a request he has to make.
That is an advantage, he said. “But I’m a city commissioner, I’m supposed to do what’s best for the city, and I think what’s best is to repeal Proposal 3,” he said, referring to the charter amendment, as it was called on the 2016 ballot.
The U.S. is a Constitutional republic where voters elect representatives to make decisions on their behalf, Zelenock agreed. But in Michigan, a city charter serves much the same role as a city’s constitution, he said.
“So, in our city, we’ve decided to incorporate a number of limitations on the power of public officials,” he said, adding that the same section of the charter places other limits on commissioners’ power.
City voters will still have a tall buildings-related question on the November ballot.
Innovo TC Hall, a company owned by the same development group behind Breakwater apartments, will ask voters to approve its plans for a building its contractors and representatives previously argued should measure 60 feet tall.
Not so, according to another ruling from Power.
That ruling pointed to several features atop the planned commercial-and-residential structure with ground floor and ramp parking that would stand above that cutoff, including an atrium that would reach more than 75 feet tall.
The company’s appeal against that ruling remains in the state Court of Appeals, the docket shows.
