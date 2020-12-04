TRAVERSE CITY — A guilty plea will spare a former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator a trial.
Todd Ritter pleaded guilty Friday during a final conference in 13th Circuit Court.
The plea agreement negotiated by Ritter’s court-appointed attorney Shawn Worden, and Danielle Hagaman-Clark, a prosecutor with the Michigan Attorney General’s office, dismissed a second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a larceny charge.
In exchange, Ritter pleaded guilty to embezzlement of a public office over $50, a 10-year felony; misconduct while in office, a 5-year felony and willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor.
“Elected officials and those employed with taxpayer money answer to the same justice system as everyone else, regardless of position or job title,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
“Public servants are not exempt from prosecution," she added, "and I am committed to aggressively enforcing Michigan’s laws to ensure those who break them are held accountable.”
The embezzlement charge surrounds a purchase by Ritter of a $192.55 hotel room in Lansing on August 15, 2017, where he is accused of meeting a former female inmate for a sexual encounter.
The misconduct in office charge relates to accusations Ritter used a county-owned cellphone to download pornography of women "engaging in explicit acts" and facilitate sexual relationships with “many” women.
Ritter is also accused of using a county-owned vehicle to attend sporting events and trailer a personal boat while off duty and without permission.
“Its intended use was for jail deputies to transport inmates to the hospital,” said 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer, who presided over the final conference, of the vehicle’s intended purpose.
The willful neglect of duty misdemeanor charge stems from accusations Ritter arranged for a female inmate to be named a trustee, a privilege of which waived the inmate's $1,760 housing fee.
Ritter was accused of arranging for this same inmate to remain in the jail even after her sentence was up, to serve a sentence levied by Kalkaska County, costing the county an additional $9,300.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year history with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department when he was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation found lewd text messages and explicit photographs of former inmates on his department-issued cellphone and laptop, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
The case was prosecuted by Danielle Hagaman-Clark of the state’s AG’s office, after Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg requested a special prosecutor. Moeggenberg cited Prosecuting Attorneys of Michigan protocol and a desire to forestall the appearance of impropriety, for the decision.
A representative of the state’s Department of Corrections will submit a sentencing recommendation report to Elsenheimer.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. in 13th Circuit Court.
