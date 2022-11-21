...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the west and highest
waves around 12 feet.
* WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse
Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge
including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand
Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and
Manistee to Point Betsie MI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves
which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
featured
Today's Record-Eagle e-edition delayed
To our subscribers: Today's e-edition is delayed. Newspaper staff members are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
