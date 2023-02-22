MAPLETON — A working group focused on Bluff Road’s partly collapsed stretch could reconvene to talk about how to fund its repair.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission is seeking grants to repair the closed stretch between Blue Water and Boursaw roads in Peninsula Township, road commission Manager Brad Kluczynski told township trustees at a recent meeting.
It’s also considering decertifying the closed stretch, which would remove it from a map of local roads that receive state funding while allowing the road commission to leave the closed portion open to pedestrians, cyclists and other traffic besides cars and trucks. Kluczynski said the road could be recertified once it’s repaired.
Kluczynski said later that the road commission board will talk about reconvening the working group at their upcoming meeting Thursday. He told trustees there’s a March deadline to ask the state to decertify the closed stretch.
The road commission manager stressed he wants to find funding — estimated at about $3.5 million — needed to fix the road.
“It’s going to take a little while to do all the things that need to be done, so it’ll be a year, year-and-a-half out for it to be fixed, but as soon as somebody comes to the table and says, ‘Here’s $3.5 million,’ if we cover all the contingencies and we find a solution that works, we’ll do it,” he said.
But trust between Peninsula Township officials and residents has crumbled, and trustees grilled Kluczynski and road commission board member Alan Leman over what they saw as the road commission’s failure to stop Bluff Road from partly collapsing.
The road commission closed the stretch just north of Mallard Drive in early 2020 in response to reports that the bluff alongside the road was collapsing into East Grand Traverse Bay, as previously reported.
Geological studies since have determined that high waters, combined with groundwater flows and drainage issues, caused the collapse.
Trustees Marge Achorn and W. William Rudolph said the road commission failed to act in time, compounding the problem and making it more costly to fix. Had the commission acted sooner, it might have been able to use the same solution on another stretch of Bluff Road: reinforce the slope with rock and install drainage.
“This was a county road and it seems like the county abrogated its responsibility for maintaining the road,” Rudolph said.
Kluczynski replied that the road commission responded to the first complaint it got and, by then, the bluff had already sloughed off to the point of threatening the roadbed.
Trustee Warren Wahl said the section can’t remain closed, since Bluff Road is one of three north-south routes on the peninsula. Plus, residents to the north might struggle to drive on Sleepy Hollow Road’s hills in the winter.
While Kluczynski said Bluff Road is a low-volume local road, trustees pointed to the last traffic count showing 200 cars per day in the affected stretch dates from the early 2000s.
Hearing that outdated count frustrated Dan Olson, a township resident who served on the last working group. It has become ingrained – despite the fact that the old count predates much of the road’s current development.
Olson’s experience on the working group led him to believe the road commission was dragging its feet and relying on inflated estimates that appeared to be based in part on bad math. Kluczynski said the road commission has to build roads to certain standards, and a much less costly option suggested by township residents and its engineering firm wouldn’t meet those standards.
Olson said he’s still willing to serve on the working group, but wants the road commission to consider other alternatives, and to make a serious effort to find funding.
“Until those two things happen, or those two directions are pursued, we’re not going to see anything come out of the working group,” he said.
The road commission’s lackluster support when township requested county American Rescue Plan Act funds belies what Kluczynski said about looking for funding, Olson argued.
But Kluczynski, while acknowledging his letter of support was past the deadline, said the county passed on all but one request for road projects.
Township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the working group can reconvene so the township has a better idea of what the road commission wants to do. Specifically, he was surprised to learn the commission is pursuing three grants to fund at least part of the project.
Trustees referenced the lack of trust in the road commission repeatedly during the meeting.
Residents and officials objected to plans to cut trees along a different stretch of Bluff Road in 2017, and objected to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s since-dropped plans to turn M-37 in the peninsula over to the county in 2020. Township trustees also opposed renewing a countywide road millage that same year.
Peninsula Township pays hundreds of thousands each year toward that millage while its local roads continue to crumble, trustee Armen Shanafelt said.
Wunsch said there’s a sense the township is being punished for land use policies that aim to curb excessive growth and traffic. That in turn leads to lower traffic counts.
“I don’t hear any of my residents asking for Peninsula Township residents to receive a dollar back in exchange for every dollar that they put in with the millage, but they want to see that they’re receiving their fair share on a per capita basis,” he said.
Kluczynski said the township gets a good amount of service from the road commission, and its residents benefit from millage-funded work elsewhere in the county when they drive on those roads. Plus, spending millage funds by a township’s population or millage contributions would punish smaller, rural locales.
He agreed that local roads don’t have the necessary funding, but that’s an issue statewide and one that will take a substantial change to Michigan’s funding structure to fix.
Any mistrust is on the township’s part, and the road commission is still willing to work on a solution, Kluczynski said. State law prevents the commission from paying for more than 50 percent of the cost to rebuild a local road, and it’s not eligible for federal funding.
But other solutions exist, such as asking state lawmakers for an earmark in Michigan’s budget, he said.
Wunsch said he was encouraged to hear what sounded like consensus between trustees and Kluczynski and Leman that it’s time to reconvene the Bluff Road working group and figure out a way forward. He agreed the state is going to have to step in, especially as climate change plays havoc with lake levels and severe storms.
“We need to be pragmatic about acknowledging the reality of maintaining infrastructure in light of increasingly erratic weather,” he said.
