Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.