TRAVERSE CITY — Two years ago, a ginger and white cat showed up at Laurie Olson’s back door.
Olson lives in Kings Court, a community of manufactured homes on Lafranier Road.
Her house is on the west side of the neighborhood, not far from a steep hill anchored with maple, oak and birch trees that backs up to Keystone Road.
Olson, a self-described cat lover, already had two indoor cats and wasn’t looking for a third.
Kings Court allows pets for a fee, $10 extra per month for homeowners and $25 for renters, said Joe Hayes, the community’s manager.
But, there’s a limit. Two pets for owners, one pet for renters and they have to be kept inside or on a leash, Hayes said.
Carmel would yowl and urinate on Olson’s back door if he wasn’t let out, and so she started doing something prohibited by Kings Court management: feeding Carmel and letting him come and go as he pleased.
“I tried to keep him in but he wasn’t having it,” Olson said. “He demanded his freedom.”
Carmel was “a feral,” Olsen decided, and must have come from the woods.
Feral cats are a common problem in dense residential areas, said Allison Simpsa, who has worked with the regional animal rescue group, AC Paw.
“It’s a big issue with King’s Court,” Simsa said. “I would guess they have over 1,000 cats up there. They really should fund TNR.”
TNR — trap, neuter and return — is controversial, especially with birders. Yet it has sound scientific and feline behavioral principles behind it, said another advocate of its use, Andrea Slater.
Birders have long complained about feral cats. A study published in a nature research journal found cats kill between 1 billion and 4 billion birds a year in the U.S.
Slater, founder of Munchkin’s Mission, said outdoor cats do kill birds, but they prefer rodents.
As for their presence in communities like Kings Court, feral cats are territorial, Slater said. Remove them and new cats, likely able to breed, will move in to fill the vacancy.
But trap the ferals — or “community cats,” a term Slater prefers — spay and neuter them, return them to the same spot, and the area will stabilize with cats that can no longer reproduce, Slater said.
The so-called “Fishtown cats” in Leland are an example of a stable feral cat colony, said Summer Meyer, a staff member with the Fishtown Preservation Society.
Cats have been a part of the historic seaport for as long as a century, though even here, not everyone is a fan.
The cats were recently relocated from the north to the south side of the Leland River, Meyer said, to keep them away from shanties where food is sold and to protect them from construction equipment shoring up the district after damage from high water.
In 2018, Slater helped with TNR for the Fishtown cats, and recently two local cat advocates, Rebecca Reynolds and Jim Carpenter, helped facilitate their relocation and added a feeding station on the south side of the river.
Slater said TNR knows no geographic or economic barriers — it works everywhere.
There’s even a way to tell if cats have been through the TNR process. The veterinarian puts a small notch in their ear.
Kings Court is owned by Sun Communities, a real estate investment firm in Southfield.
Hayes said Kings Court does not fund TNR, but neither do they actively prohibit it.
A forum on the website Mobile Home University, aimed at U.S. mobile and manufactured home investors, shows the problem is widespread and not always handled humanely.
One post said investors should dispose of feral cats however they saw fit. Another suggested bringing a pair of foxes to the neighborhood; once the cats were gone, the foxes could be trapped and relocated.
Such suggestions horrify Olson, who said she feels compassion for the feral cats who call Kings Court home.
Especially now, because Carmel is missing.
What happened to him is a mystery, Olson said. All she knows for sure is that on or about May 7, Carmel disappeared.
Olson said she had seen a pick-up truck in her neighbor’s driveway the day before, with several small animal traps in the back. Her neighbors were having trouble with opossums, and a baby opossum had gotten inside their home.
Olson approached the driver, who she said introduced himself as Trapper Ron.
“I said, ‘Don’t trap my cat,’ and he said, ‘Does he have a collar on?’ and I explained collars don’t work for cats,” Olson said.
Trapper Ron is Ron Baker, a licensed expert in humane animal removal and relocation services with more than 20 years of experience in skunk, mole and beaver removal.
He has also published columns about his work in the Record-Eagle.
When Carmel went missing, Olson contacted Baker.
She said he told her he had trapped a cat, but he couldn’t be sure it was her cat.
Reached by phone, Baker declined comment.
Olson took to social media, posting to the Grand Traverse County Lost and Found Pets page on Facebook.
Her post about Carmel was shared more than 550 times and garnered 90 comments.
In a series of text messages between Olson and Baker shared by Olson with the Record-Eagle, Baker told Olson he’d trapped one cat and taken it to a farm in Northport.
“There are feral cats all over the city,” Baker wrote to Olson. “I catch lots of them — cats without collars that are trapped will get moved to a more appropriate location — if you want the cats then they need to have collars.”
“You really need to have collars on these cats,” Baker added. “If animal control gets them they go straight to the humane society.”
Olson secured the address of the farm on Korarik Road and drove to Northport. She got out of her car, walked around and called for Carmel.
“I spent about an hour at the farm, calling him, banging on a cat food can, sitting on a stool I brought,” Olson said, but she didn’t find her cat.
A week later she repeated the process but she has never seen Carmel again.
“I know the rule is, keep your cats inside,” Olson said. “But that doesn’t mean he should have been just trapped and taken away. He was part of my family.”
Slater says it is people, not cats, who have caused the feral cat problem. Owners adopt kittens, thinking they’re cute, but then don’t spend the money to spay or neuter them, and let them outside where they breed.
Or people move away, decide they either can’t keep their cats or are moving to a rental that doesn’t allow cats, and leave them behind.
“In Kings Court, those are their biggest problems where cats are concerned,” Slater says.
Carmel was neutered, Olson confirmed, though he did not have the characteristic notch in his ear.
Getting the feral cat colony in Kings Court stabilized will take a lot more work than Fishtown. The historic fishing village has fewer than a dozen ferals in their colony, and more likely between six and eight, Meyer said.
Kings Court has as many as a 1,000 feral cats, Simpsa said, while Slater estimated the population to be in the hundreds.
Those wishing to support the effort can donate to Munchkins Mission or AC Paw and specify the donation to be used for TNR.
Those who see a cat they believe might be Carmel can email Olson at laurie@torchlake.com or send private message to Grand Traverse Lost and Found Pets on Facebook.
Since Carmel went missing, Olson has done research on outdoor cats.
She said she doesn’t think landlords, community managers, professional trappers, birders, neighbors or anyone else should be able to get rid of a domestic animal just because they don’t like them.
As of May, the state’s Department of Natural Resources, which licenses businesses that deal with nuisance animals, appears to agree.
The DNR has a new wildlife permitting process and feral cats are specifically not included. Nuisance cat issues, including those involving feral cats, are to be forwarded to local animal control.
“Cats are one of the only domestic animals allowed to freely roam without a special permit or license,” the DNR’s new permit document states. “Because of this there is no true way of knowing whether or not a cat is feral or domestic.”
