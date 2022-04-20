TRAVERSE CITY — Snow-covered trees are the stuff of winter wonderland lore, but a white waxy residue on beech tree bark is the sign of what’s becoming a tragic story.
Another invasive pest, the beech scale insect, is now widespread across northwest Michigan, said David Schillinger, a certified arborist and owner of Schillinger Forestry. Getting rid of the tiny bugs is sometimes possible but tricky and, often, costly.
What’s worse, they bring a one-two punch by stressing infested trees and leaving them vulnerable to fungal infections that causes beech bark disease, said Nicole Schafer, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s forest health specialist. The majority of the lakeshore’s estimated 500,000 beech trees have beech scale.
Trees with one of the fungi responsible react by growing cells within the trunk to shield themselves from further infection, Schafer said. That closes off circulation, causing the trees to decay from the inside.
“And we’re seeing that response in our trees at Sleeping Bear (Dunes), where they are becoming hollow and brittle,” she said.
Being so exposed to high winds, these trees often snap in half, Schafer said. That’s impacting the park’s recreational aspects as beeches topple over trails, roads and campsites. Park crews are identifying and removing high-hazard trees that could pose a threat to these, plus the park’s structures.
Impacts to the region’s forests could be far worse, said Ellie Johnson, forester for Leelanau Conservation District’s forestry assistance program. Beeches often grow alongside maples and, along with creating a lot of canopy, they also provide habitat and food.
“If we lose a lot of these beeches, that’s going to leave a lot of big, open pockets in some of these different forest communities, which will be a detriment to a lot of different wildlife species, because there’s a lot of small mammals and songbirds that utilize beech as a food source and as a place to live,” she said.
More intense storms fueled by climate change bring strong wind gusts that topple dying or weakened trees, Johnson said.
Beech die-offs have a cascading effect, causing a shift in the forests’ dominant species and making openings for invasive plants, Schafer said. Whitetail deer eating saplings and other plants can have another compounding effect, especially when deer numbers are high.
Beeches mostly reproduce by sending saplings off their roots, and stressed trees will create thickets that will outcompete other species, Schafer said. These thickets then struggle because they’re still linked to the root of a dying tree and susceptible to the insect that spurred their sprouting.
Beech scale can be removed from a single tree, and some isolated ones in the park haven’t been infested yet, Schafer said. But since they spread, trying to remove beech scale in a forest is a moot exercise.
Schilliinger said he has had some success, and even with a badly infested tree costing $1,000 or more to treat, it’s still less than cutting it down. But that price tag, plus the tree’s lower value from a lumber standpoint, makes treating them in woodlots out of the question.
“They have a lower value from a lumber standpoint, for sure,” he said. “But try telling that to the lady whose only tree in the back yard is a beech tree that shades the deck in the afternoon. Then it’s the most valuable tree in the world.”
Michigan’s forests are not new to destructive invaders. Sap-eating hemlock wooly adelgids spread to northern Benzie County as of February 2021, while the Dutch elm disease-carrying European elm bark beetle destroyed many of the trees for decades, including the champion Buckley elm in 2002, as previously reported.
Beech scale leave tiny white, fuzzy-looking specks that can accumulate in large swatches on heavily infested trees, images Johnson captured near Maple City show.
The latest tree-killer is causing concerns among property owners who already saw big losses from the emerald ash borer, said Audrey Menninga, Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network’s coordinator.
“It’s really sad for me because beech trees are one of my favorites, so just walking out into the woods and seeing these trees just covered in the scale is really devastating,” she said.
National lakeshore surveys taken during the 11 years since the disease arrived found trees that are naturally resistant to beech scale, Schafer said. This resistance is an inherited trait, researchers found, so they’re collecting cuttings from these trees to create seed orchards.
Grafting a branch onto a sapling’s rootstock allows researchers at Michigan Technological University to clone resistant beeches, a species that otherwise takes 40 years to spread on its own, Schafer said. Then, plans are to plant a few hundred at each of four sites, then let nature do the work of spreading the seeds.
The seed stock won’t be ready for two more years, and it’ll take even longer after that for them to have an effect, Schafer said.
“We hope we’ll start to see some change in maybe 20 years, but ... we believe that’s worth it,” she said.
Schafer said her counterparts at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are doing the same work there, and the National Parks Services’ Great Lakes Inventory Monitoring Network is monitoring the impacts of the scale and disease. Plus, U.S. Geological Survey is partnering with the researchers to analyze impacts on pollinators.
Meanwhile, people can do their part by letting beech trees be, Menninga said. Their smooth gray bark scars easily, making it a popular target to those looking to leave their mark. That stresses the trees, inviting not only beech scale but other insects, too.
Moving firewood spreads beech scale and other invasives as well, Menninga said. She urged people to buy and burn locally, or burn only kiln-dried and U.S. Forest Service-certified firewood.
