TRAVERSE CITY — There was no disagreement about the success of one of two Increment Financing Districts in Traverse City.
But a proposed extension of the TIF 97 for an additional 13 years was the subject of a lengthy discussion at the monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Friday morning.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy presented a draft plan to extend TIF 97 from its 2027 expiration date to 2040. Derenzy said the extension of the tax capture is necessary to fund infrastructure improvements and the construction of a third parking deck at 145 W. Front St. on property the city purchased several years earlier.
“Public improvement is the tool we have to encourage further development,” Derenzy said before a Power Point slide presentation.
Derenzy said extended TIF will lead to more economic growth for the 50,000 people who come into Traverse City each day.
“These are not just city jobs but regional jobs,” she said, later adding that a vibrant downtown is an “iconic, powerful symbol” for the city’s 15,000 residents.
Mayor Jim Carruthers followed Derenzy’s presentation with a rebuttal that TIF was enacted to improve blighted and vacant areas and it has led to a revitalized downtown.
He said TIF is “one economic tool” that served its purpose for a specific amount of time.
He said the tax capture needs to return to the city.
“I’m at a promises-made, promises-kept type of moment,” Carruthers said.
He added TIF 97 provided great tools to improve downtown, “but these are not forever tools.”
At the center of the TIF extension is building a long-proposed third parking deck on the west side. Carruthers said rising instruction costs could force the cost per space to triple from those at the Larry Hardy Parking Deck.
“I don’t know if we can afford to build this parking deck at this time,” Carruthers said.
Several other DDA board members said extension of TIF 97 is necessary because improvement demands to attract more development will continue beyond the 2027 deadline.
“That’s the promise I’d like to keep,” DDA Secretary Scott Hardy said, adding the challenge from Carruthers was important to defend the need to extend TIF 97.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners weighed in on the subject at its Oct. 2 meeting and voted 6-1 that TIF 97 should be allowed to expire.
Derenzy said input on the TIF 97 will be put into a final request and return to the DDA at its Nov. 15 meeting. The DDA’s recommendation will then be forwarded to the City Commission, which has the final decision.
