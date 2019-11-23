Downtown plans
TRAVERSE CITY — Expansion and extension dominated conversation at the monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, both with some opposition.
The DDA board of directors approved expansion boundaries Friday morning that would extend the district down the Eighth Street corridor and south along Lake Street. The long-discussed expansion will be sent to the City Commission for holding a public hearing.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the request would likely go to the City Commission in January.
Janene Silverman, co-owner of Raduno at 545 E. Eighth St., said she is “excited to be a part of the DDA” and the two-mill assessment will help bring more business and development to the corridor.
Kate Redmond of Commonplace Law on 223 Lake St. and the proposed Commongrounds development on East Eighth Street said the expansion of the DDA will be a way to “leverage investment” from the city.
The extension was discussed by the DDA in October, but the board directed Derenzy to clarify a couple of issues, including talking with three residential properties in a commercial zone on Washington Street about inclusion in the new boundary.
Those residential properties were not included in the extension. One of them, Lane Corbin of 323 Washington St., emailed the board and spoke at the meeting to make sure her displeasure was heard in person.
“I’m feeling a little bit threatened by having my taxes increased two mills,” said Corbin, who was reassured after the vote by DDA board chair Leah Bagdon McCallum that her property was exempt from the expansion. Mayor Jim Carruthers wondered why some other residential properties on Eighth Street on the east side of the proposed expansion were not approached by Derenzy.
“Fair is fair,” Carruthers said.
Like the proposed expansion of the DDA boundaries, extending the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 district will also be presented to the City Commission at a Dec. 9 study session. In a memorandum from Derenzy, the City Commission will consider appointing an advisory development area citizen council on Dec. 16.
The DDA board will “review and consider a TIF 97 Plan Amendment at its Jan. 20 meeting before it returns to the City Commission in February. A City Commission hearing on extending the TIF would occur in April or May.
“It’s a very in-depth, public outreach that happens with this,” Derenzy said of the process.
Carruthers, who spoke at length about his opposition to extending the TIF beyond its 2027 expiration date at the DDA’s October meeting, reiterated his opposition on Friday. Carruthers said the tax capture needs to return to the city as it was designed as a “promises made, promises kept” proposition.
Earlier in the meeting, Carruthers voted against adopting the DDA’s Five-Year Strategic Plan because the 2019-2024 proposal makes several references to TIF 97. DDA board member T. Michael Jackson joined Carruthers in voting against the strategic plan. The Strategic Plan as well as a Mission and Vision Statement were both approved.
“I will continue to argue that TIF 97 shouldn’t be part of this plan,” Carruthers said.
“It’s a little bit putting the cart in front of the horse,” Jackson said.
McCallum said the “dynamic document” can come back to the organization if the TIF 97 extension is not approved.
In other business at the meeting, the DDA board:
- Approved a revised amended ordinance to prohibit vehicle storage in parking garages in the city.
- Heard presentations on the history of the Lower Boardman River and another from BATA. The board also appointed Cindy Winslow to the Lower Boardman Leadership Team.
Designated Derenzy as the coordinator of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Retirement Program.
