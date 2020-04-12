TRAVERSE CITY — Blood-feasting parasites are reportedly awaiting their prey, hidden in the expansive woodlands across the region — but this has nothing to do with vampires or zombies.
It’s tick season again, and area residents have already noticed.
Recent mild weather has driven droves of locals outdoors in search of recreational opportunities in the face of the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor activity such as hiking, running, cycling and other activities so long as continuing to socially distance from others outside their household — staying at least six feet away from each other.
People are doing just that — and finding ticks when they take to the outdoors.
Social media posts have for the last couple of weeks warned of the common, sometimes tiny, parasitic arachnids already being found by locals either on their clothes, their pets or even their own skin.
Among those who’ve already found some of the tiny, blood-sucking pests is Rich Kerr of Cedar. He’s found three on his pets so far this spring.
“One was on our beagle and the other two were on our black lab,” he said.
The dogs picked up the ticks while running through the woods near their home. Doses of flea and tick repellent have since been picked up from the veterinarian, Kerr said.
There were at least two types of the ticks among the critters he pulled from his pups, he said, but he’s not sure what species.
Ticks can be infected with a variety of bacteria, viruses and parasites that can be passed on to humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The most common disease ticks can spread is Lyme, first diagnosed 45 years ago. In most cases, ticks must remain attached to its host for 36 to 48 hours before Lyme disease can be transmitted, the CDC says.
That’s why it’s important to find ticks and remove them as soon as possible after spending time outdoors, said Erwin “Duke” Elsner, entomologist and Michigan State University Extension educator emeritus.
The species most likely to carry Lyme disease is the black-legged, or deer tick. It’s not as common as the American dog tick, Elsner said, but both can be found in this neck of the woods.
“Since it’s so small it’s really difficult to detect,” Elsner said.
Plus, the scientist said they are built to survive.
“Ticks are remarkably durable things in terms of being able to withstand weather and go without food for long periods of time,” Elsner said.
The recent mild winter certainly made it easier for the overwinter survival of the “disconcerting little creatures,” he said.
Ticks hang onto vegetation and wait for mammals or even reptiles to come along and then attach to a passing host.
Scott Tucker, park superintendent at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, said he’s seen several reports of park visitors finding ticks this year.
“Ticks have been out already,” he said. “I think it’s a little early, but this winter was weird.”
Bryan Watters of Traverse City spends a lot of time in the woods as a procurement forester for Silver Leaf Sawmill in Elmira. He’s been finding ticks for weeks already.
“A couple of weeks ago I got my first one and last week I got a few,” Watters said.
The forester said most of the ticks he’s finding are the deer ticks that can carry Lyme disease. That’s why he wears heavy-duty bug repellent every time he goes into the woods, he said.
The CDC recommends treating clothing and outdoor gear with permethrin or DEET products to help prevent tick bites.
