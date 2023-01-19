TRAVERSE CITY — Snowfall and icy roads pushed many K-12 superintendents in the region to cancel class on Thursday and move final exams.
Thursday marked the first snow day of the year for in-person and virtual students at Traverse City Area Public Schools. said Ginger Smith, TCAPS Communications Manager. TCAPS's UpNorth Virtual Live classes were canceled to maintain consistency across the district, and in the event that virtual students have to travel for internet access, Smith said.
The final weeks of January also mark the end of the marking period for many schools in the region, including TCAPS. As a result, a lot of students had their final exams rescheduled as a result of Thursday's weather.
This first snow day is definitely late for TCAPS, Smith said.
While some schools have only just taken their first snow day, Traverse City has actually seen 49.7 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which is actually on par with the average snowfall from past years, said Jeff Lutz, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
It may seem like there’s been less snow, because this year there have been unexpected warm spells between the snowfalls that have prevented the snow from sticking to the ground, Lutz said.
Thursday’s snow should last for a little while, as the region will likely not warm up in the coming days, Lutz said. Next week, temperature highs will likely be in the mid-30s, and the region may actually see a few more inches of snow in the middle of next week, Lutz said.
Last year, schools in the region struggled to not use up all of their snow days, because of the impact of staffing shortages and the COVID pandemic. Many schools had to take "snow days" and cancel class for days at a time, either because there were too few staff available, or because of a high number of students getting infected with COVID-19.
Last year, the Record-Eagle reported that Kalkaska Public Schools had already used eight snow days, because of weather and COVID cases. This year, they’re in a much better spot, as Thursday was only the school district's third snow day this year, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.
However, Heitmeyer said that can change on a dime.
“They can build up really fast; You can go from three to six in just a couple of days,” he said. “But, you know, the bottom line is, we're going to do what's right for kids and keep them safe.”
During the pandemic, virtual classes also became the norm for schools across Michigan and the country as a whole. The ability to hold class virtually sprung a conversation about whether or not snow days were now a thing of the past.
But in northern Michigan, a spontaneous virtual school day would be neither fair, nor easy.
“The idea that you could pivot online, I think really undervalues the efforts that teachers and students put forth in the classroom,” said Neil Wetherbee, superintendent at Northport Public School, which also had its first snow day of the year on Thursday. “Most things don't pivot that quickly very well into an online setting. It takes a lot of planning to do that well.”
Virtual school over a snow day is not even a conversation at TCAPS right now, Smith said. Making that switch to online classes would require too much planning that inclement weather does not allow for.
“To prepare for virtual school and to be able to do it on the fly is just not realistic right now,” Smith said.
Also, broadband access in the region is spotty, and many of northern Michigan’s students and teachers would struggle to even log on for a virtual day.
Heitmeyer estimated that about half of Kalkaska’s families don’t have regular access to the internet.
“We cover 444 square miles, so we’ve got a huge district with a lot of dead zones for internet,” Heitmeyer said. “Going virtual or something like that is really not an option for us. It wouldn't be equitable.”
Glen Lake Community Schools out in Maple City also canceled school for a snow day for the first time on Thursday, Superintendent Jason Misner said.
Misner said he’s firmly in favor of snow days over virtual school days. He said wants his students to have as much time as possible to be kids.
And snow days present the perfect opportunity for young people to have worry-free fun.
“We want to use all of our time with children, educating them to the best of our ability," Misner said. "But also ... there's something still kind of magical about a snow day for children.”
