GRAWN — A stormy weekend across much of Michigan knocked out power for thousands and started at least one house fire.
The last of three lines of thunderstorms moved through Sunday morning that brought heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds to the Traverse City area.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic said 2.6 inches of rain fell on Traverse City from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, and one wind gust reached 37 miles per hour at 6:03 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Capital Airport.
Unusually high humidity that lingered all weekend made for the perfect setup for one storm after another, Jauernic said. Dewpoints were in the mid-70s, and it doesn’t take much for that warm, moist air near the surface to cause a severe thunderstorm.
“It only needs maybe a little bit of a lake breeze or some sort of lifting mechanism into the upper level of the atmosphere,” she said.
That made for chaos on the ground as winds toppled trees that blocked roads and knocked down power lines. Grand Traverse County 911 warned on social media of several blocked roads Sunday morning, and commenters pointed out several more.
Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power to nearly 50,000 customers statewide, including thousands in the northwest Lower Peninsula, Consumers Energy spokesman Kyle McCree said.
That included 1,708 of Consumers Energy’s 9,362 customers in Benzie County still were without power as of 1:45 p.m. In Antrim County, more than 500 of 9,267 of the utility’s customers were without power at that point.
Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers north and west of Beulah, and dozens more west of Benzonia, weren’t set to get power back until Monday morning, according to information from the utility.
About 1,500 Cherryland Electric Cooperative customers lost power Sunday morning, and that kept all of the utility’s crews busy, co-op Member Relations Manager Rachel Johnson said. Most people had their power back by Sunday afternoon.
Saturday’s bad weather hit the co-op’s northern service territory in Leelanau County and Acme Township, while Sunday’s impacted its southern territory near Grawn and Interlochen, Johnson said.
“Aside from tons of lightning, the biggest challenge is tons of downed trees, so this is definitely a very challenging storm in terms of pulling trees down, which takes time,” she said.
Traverse City Light & Power users were largely spared, save a small outage Saturday afternoon that was quickly restored, TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends said.
The city-owned utility sent a crew to help Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative, as the Onaway-based utility’s headquarters was hit by a suspected tornado, Arends said.
The “Tip of the Mitt” and northeast Lower Peninsula took a beating from the weekend storms, with the Petoskey News-Review reporting downed trees and damaged buildings in and around Petoskey, and Consumers Energy customers in Charlevoix and Emmet counties hard-hit, according to utility information.
Arends said thousands were without power Sunday from Mackinaw City to Alpena, he said.
Weather radar showed rotation Saturday and people spotted circling clouds, but there was no confirmation of a tornado as of Sunday afternoon, Jauernic said.
Lightning could have started a fire that scorched the back and underside of a house on County Road 633 near Blair Townhall Road. Firefighters quickly quenched the fire at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Blair Township Fire Chief Bill Parker said. His department responded along with Green Lake and Long Lake township firefighters.
Lightning had struck nearby and there were downed power lines as well, Parker said. The fire damaged some of the structure beneath the house’s floor and filled it with smoke, but the damage wasn’t bad and the residents, who were home, weren’t hurt.
The fire was one of a string of calls keeping Green Lake Township firefighters busy Sunday morning as a thunderstorm rolled through, knocking down trees and power lines as it went, township Fire Chief David Cutway said.
Another downed electric line burned through a natural gas line, starting a fire at 11:37 a.m. on Lakeview Drive southwest of Interlochen, Cutway said.
Wind toppled a tree that knocked down power lines, McCree said. That tree also ripped up a DTE Energy gas line when it fell, and the power lines burned through the gas line.
Cutway said the gas fire didn’t damage any structures, and firefighters put it out after DTE Energy shut off the line, Cutway said.
Heavy rains prompted the NWS to issue flash flood warnings for Traverse City Sunday morning, Jauernic said.
They also caused the third sewage overflow into the Boardman River in Traverse City in as many months Saturday, as previously reported. An estimated 1,200 gallons spilled from an overloaded line near Front and Union streets, prompting Grand Traverse County Health Department to warn against any contact with the water at several West Grand Traverse Bay beaches and a stretch of the Boardman River until at least Tuesday.
Sunday’s rains did not cause another sewage spill, city Director of Municipal Utilities Art Krueger said.
Storms gave way to sunnier, cooler conditions Sunday, with a cold front moving through and another to follow on Monday, Jauernic said. Temperatures on Monday are expected to stay at 75 or lower.
