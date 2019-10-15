BEULAH — The Benzie County Board of Commissioners approved a raise and a three-year contract for administrator Mitch Deisch after his annual evaluation done last week.
Under the new contract Deisch will be paid an annual salary of $77,998, which reflects the same 2 percent raise given to all other non-union employees in the county, according to Gary Sauer, commission president.
Each commissioner evaluated Deisch in several leadership areas, giving him an overall combined score of 3.5 points out of a possible 5.
“(Deisch) has Benzie County as his main focus,” Sauer said. “I’m happy with his performance.”
The evaluation was conducted in closed session per Deisch’s request, which is allowed by the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Deisch has been with the county for four years.
“For the past four years, I’ve been honored to have served in the capacity of Benzie County administrator,” Diesch said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished. I look forward to continuing to serve in this capacity in the upcoming year ... to keep moving Benzie County forward. Upward and onward.”
One change from the previous contract is that Deisch will receive the same percentage increase in his salary in 2020 and 2021 that other non-union employees get.
The change was made so that the contract does not have to be opened every year to give Deisch a salary adjustment, Sauer said.
The commission did not specify any areas where Deisch needs to improve his performance, Sauer said, but will work on setting three to five goals for Deisch for the coming year.
“Some of my concerns have been that the board needs to make sure we set goals that we would like him to achieve,” Sauer said. “I don’t feel we need to ask him to run in 10 different directions.”
Annual goals are normally set for Deisch and he has achieved many of them, Sauer said. It has been about 18 months since they were updated, he said.
“We just want to make sure that focus is in front of him and all the commissioners,” he said.
Deisch is also given a $300 per month vehicle allowance, 20 vacation days per year and can work from home two days per month, which is unchanged from his previous three-year contract.
The contract expires in September 2022.
