TRAVERSE CITY — Three Traverse City beaches are under advisories for no contact with the water above the waist: Bryant Park, East Bay Park and Traverse City Senior Center beaches.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department on Thursday announced those three beaches showed elevated levels of E. coli from water samples collected Wednesday. Therefore officials recommend only wading, fishing or boating at those locations.
Officials collected new water samples Thursday at those three affected beaches and results are expected back Friday.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination, commonly found after rainstorms flush pollutant materials out of stormwater sewers and into open waters, like Grand Traverse Bay.
