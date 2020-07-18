ACME — Three teenagers are OK after their personal watercraft flipped in East Grand Traverse Bay on Saturday.
The three, ages 13, 15 and 19, were staying at a resort on the bay’s south shore and headed into choppier waters north of Deepwater Point, said Steve Apostal, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department assistant chief. He’s not sure how but their personal watercraft flipped, became flooded and wouldn’t start.
Those waves made it hard for a nearby boater to find the two others after they rescued one from the water, Apostal said.
Police and fire boats from several departments went to the spot northwest of Acme at around 3:30 p.m. said Lt. Junior Grade Alyssa LaMonaca, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City public affairs officer.
A Coast Guard helicopter headed to another incident diverted to the spot as well, and started searching to the north where strong winds may have blown the other two, LaMonaca said. The crew’s flight mechanic spotted someone in the water, and a rescue swimmer helped get him into the helicopter. He told them his friend tried to swim to shore.
A Traverse City Fire Department boat crew found the third teen, Apostal said.
All three teens wore life jackets, and LaMonaca and Apostal each said that made for a positive outcome.
“What helped out immensely was the fact that they were all wearing their life jackets, so regardless of how tired they were, they could all kind of just sit there,” LaMonaca said.
None of the three were hurt, LaMonaca said.
Peninsula Township Fire Department and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s boats helped in the search as well, and the Coast Guard sent a boat from Charlevoix, Apostal said.
A parasailing company lent Grand Traverse Metro firefighters a boat, and another personal watercraft rental company helped retrieve the disabled craft, Apostal said. It was a strong team effort, and it’s not often the department “commandeers” a boat, he said.
“But when you’ve got bodies drifting in the water, we had to get all the resources we could out there,” he said.
