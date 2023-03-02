TRAVERSE CITY — By next fall, school resource officers will enter the hallways at three schools in the region with the support of state-funded grants.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, Kingsley Area Schools and Elk Rapids Schools each received funding through Michigan’s competitive School Resource Officer Grant Program, according to Michigan’s Office of School Safety.
TCAPS received $150,000, Kingsley received $144,000 and Elk Rapids received $175,000.
That money will be spread over three years and contribute to half of the officers’ salaries. The schools are required to match the funding and provide the other half of their salaries.
The highest award a school received through this program was $200,000.
The funding is just enough for each school to hire one officer for their district to start in the fall of the 2023-24 school year.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said he anticipates hearing from Kingsley and TCAPS soon and working with them to hire their SROs. The hiring process will likely be handled by the captains and lieutenants on staff at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and would be based on how well the officer fits in a school environment, Bensley said.
Hiring in law enforcement has been more difficult in recent years, as it has in a number of industries. The number of applicants to any given position has dwindled significantly, but Bensley said he thinks the office will be able to take care of hiring SROs for Kingsley and TCAPS.
As previously reported, TCAPS, the largest school district in northern Michigan with 8,700 students and 16 buildings, initially requested funding for five officers. The school administration is now working to figure out where the one officer will be stationed and their role in the district.
Superintendent John VanWagoner and his fellow administrators at TCAPS will also likely work with area law enforcement and local elected officials to see what other kinds of support the district can receive in terms of policing and funding for the officer, he said at a recent TCAPS board of education meeting.
Elk Rapids Schools will be working with the Elk Rapids Police Department to hire their school resource officer, Superintendent Julie Brown said.
Having an officer in the school will hopefully give students, parents and staff a greater sense of safety, Brown said. The officer will also be a boon in emergency situations, likely participate in classes and give presentations when appropriate and relevant, Brown said.
“I just hope it gives (students) a sense of safety and calm and know that we take keeping them safe in school and make it a great place to learn as is a priority for all of us,” Brown said.
The Elk Rapids board of education and administration have yet to narrow down what exactly their SRO’s role will be, but Brown said the officer would likely be in each building in the district on different days of the week, patrolling and ready to intervene in an emergency.
That includes Mill Creek Elementary School, the only building in the district that is outside of Antrim County. Brown said she and the Elk Rapids Police Department will work with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office so that the SRO can work in their jurisdiction.
Elk Rapids Schools received another grant for about $150,000 for security needs this year, so that money will be used in part for the first year of the officer’s salary.
As for future funding for the officer position beyond the first three years, Brown said that there’s a local group of people independent of the school district that have taken on the topic of school safety and expressed an interest in fundraising to keep the SRO on. Plus, Brown said she thinks the Elk Rapids school board is committed to maintaining a safety budget annually.
In Kingsley, Superintendent Brad Reyburn said that their SRO will likely have an office in one of the school buildings, but they will be present at each building. Kingsley, like Elk Rapids, also applied for just one officer.
Reyburn said he is hoping that the SRO can help students feel safer in school, act as a mentor for students and help educate them on the law. The SRO’s presence in the building will also hopefully deter illegal and disruptive behaviors in school, such as truancy or vaping, Reyburn said.
Kingsley’s SRO will likely be an employee of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Reyburn said. On Feb. 13, the Kingsley school board voted to enter into contract negotiations with the GTSO for the SRO position, kickstarting the hiring process.
When it comes to long-term funding for the position, Reyburn said the school will look at grants for funding or the district may seek out streams of funding from local townships that benefit from the SRO’s presence as well.
Record-Eagle staff writer Elizabeth Brewer contributed to this report.
