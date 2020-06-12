TRAVERSE CITY — Several local beaches and sections of the Boardman River remain under water contact advisories following this week's heavy rainfall and a sewage spill in downtown Traverse City.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported Friday that E. coli tests from samples taken Thursday show at least partial contact with water — not above the waist — is acceptable at Sunset and Bryant parks' beaches, as well as in the Boardman River from North Union Street downstream.
Full recreational contact with the water in West Grand Traverse Bay is now acceptable at beaches at both Clinch Park and Traverse City Senior Center, according to the health department.
Wednesday night's spill of 2,500 gallons of untreated sewage came amid a heavy downpour of rain, the second such incident within 13 days' time.
The first sewage spill on May 28 dumped a massive 54,000 gallons into the Boardman River — which records show was the largest such spill in 20 years — which then flowed into the bay and fouled the same set of public and private beaches.
Both incidents happened during flash floods and resulted in sewage escaping underground infrastructure through a manhole near the North Union and Front streets' intersection. The untreated wastewater flowed into the river and out into the bay both times.
Meanwhile, six beaches also went under advisories this week after the region's annual weekly beach monitoring program began with samples collected Wednesday — immediately after Tuesday night's rain showers.
Health officials advise not swimming at beaches near storm water drains following storms because E. coli levels are more likely to spike after road pollution and animal waste are flushed through storm sewers and into the region's open waters.
As of Friday, only one of those six impacted beaches remained under any advisory; officials recommend no contact above the waist at Sayler Park beach in Acme.
All other beaches that received advisories because of E. coli levels found during regular weekly monitoring are acceptable for full recreational use, according to health department officials in both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Affected beaches had included those at: Northport Marina Park, Acme Bayside Park, East Bay (Milliken) Park in Traverse City, Suttons Bay Marina Park and South Bar Lake near Empire.
Additional water samples for more E. coli tests were collected Friday at both Sunset and Bryant parks' beaches on West Bay, while a sample was also collected at Sayler Park's beach on East Bay, said Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Results of those tests are expected Saturday.
