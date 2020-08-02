TRAVERSE CITY — Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the state House of Representatives’ 105th District.

Ken Borton, Jimmy Schmidt and Tony Cutler want to represent the district, which contains Antrim, Charlevoix, Montmorency, Oscoda and Otsego counties. The winner will face Jonathan Burke, a Democratic candidate unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary.

Borton said he’s running because he believes he’s experienced from his time as Otsego County commissioner, and on the Michigan Association of Counties and National Association of Counties.

His top priority will be to protect northern Michigan’s way of life, including opposing laws that wouldn’t work here, he said. The region faces a unique set of challenges like lack of broadband and a need for more high-paying jobs instead of more minimum-wage ones.

“We need to have more living-wage jobs so our kids when they graduate from high school, they don’t have to go away to school and then not come back,” he said.

Borton also hopes to balance the state budget and fund more road work by reprioritizing current spending. A recovered COVID-19 patient, he believes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders to curb the pandemic hurt businesses and that her emergency powers should be checked.

Schmidt said he’s running in part because he’s interested in passenger rail from Petoskey downstate to Lansing and Grand Rapids — maps show tracks currently connect to Durand, and Schmidt said a train could connect riders to Amtrak trains there.

Michigan’s prisons are costly, house a huge percentage of the state’s population and released offenders too often reoffend, Schmidt said.

He supports low-security prisoners earning early release through reforestation work.

“We’ve got to train them and give them a job when the get out so they can make something of themselves instead of being a drain on the budget, they’re actually paying taxes and doing something with themselves,” he said.

Schmidt served seven years in prison after a 2010 conviction of false pretenses $20,000 or more, records show. He stopped payment on a check after closing on a house in Kalkaska — the state Court of Appeals upheld his conviction but he said he did nothing wrong and discovered a leak after closing, and wants the conviction overturned.

Cutler said he’s running because as a lifelong East Jordan resident he understands what northern Michigan needs and values. He plans on being a voice for the region in the state House of Representatives.

Public-private partnerships could bring more broadband to rural areas to spur economic growth, entice more tourists and long-term residents, Cutler said. It also could help students with remote learning — he believes in-person instruction is best but that districts and parents should decide what’s safest.

Cutler agreed with a regional approach to contain COVID-19. He believes businesses need more information to operate safely and fears those that depend on summer sales to get through the winter will suffer. The pandemic’s also a chance to bring manufacturing back to Michigan.

“There’s certainly a lot of American spirit going back towards ‘Made in the USA’ and we’ve seen that strategically it’s important to have manufacturing here in the U.S., and this is an opportunity to get it back,” he said.