TRAVERSE CITY — A first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against former Kingsley Area Schools principal Karl Hartman has been dropped.
The felony count, which carries with it a possible life sentence if convicted, was part of five new charges added to an amended complaint against the 55-year-old Hartman in June. The charge, along with two other second-degree CSC charges involving the same accuser, was dropped during a preliminary examination hearing at the 86th District Court on Tuesday.
Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said they had difficulty coordinating testimony with the accuser — a 12-year-old former student of Hartman's — as the prelim date neared.
"There's a lot that comes with giving this kind of testimony, and some people just aren't ready for it when the time comes," Attwood said Monday. "We're not going to try and push anyone to do anything that might cause them more trauma to relive it."
Hartman still faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including another first-degree CSC count, stemming from incidents prosecutors said occurred between 1988 and 2018. He is also charged with four second-degree felony CSC counts, one felony accosting a minor for immoral purposes count and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
