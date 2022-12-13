Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the east and highest waves around 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&