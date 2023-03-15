TRAVERSE CITY — A joke about a threat at a bar turned out to be not so funny after all.
On Tuesday night during open mic night at the Union Street Station downtown, a comic made an ill-timed joke about causing danger to the bar, according to the Traverse City Police Department.
The joke resulted in bar management calling law enforcement to assess the scene.
Officers interviewed the comedian, who told them it was just a joke, Lt. Steve Sivek said.
The incident remains under investigation, Sivek said.
