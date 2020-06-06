TRAVERSE CITY -- More than a thousand protesters gathered at the Open Space on Saturday -- some, to fight back. Some, to stand in solidarity. And others yet, to grieve.
The protest -- spurred by the homicide of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police -- also drew Traverse City Police officers, who stood peacefully and listened to speeches.
Protesters came in all colors and all ages -- some with grayed hair and canes, others hardly bigger than the cardboard signs they carried.
They braced against a cool wind off West Grand Traverse Bay. Their signs read "Racism kills," "We are all members of the human race," "Resist hate," "All lives can't matter until black lives matter," "I can't breathe."
"We've come to a time where we have to face the reality of what's going on," said Traverse City resident Jane Hayes, 72. "It's time for change."
Across the Open Space's sprawling lawn, 23-year-old Dirk Stricker and 30-year-old Megan Morrissey cheered and clapped as locals impacted by racism spoke.
"It's just messed up," Stricker said. "Protest is the only way to get that change -- you can't ignore large groups."
"It's obviously incredibly important," Morrissey added. "We're angry."
