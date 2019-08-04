TRAVERSE CITY — Hannah Irwin travels at least 200 miles from her home in Eaton Rapids near Lansing to Traverse City each summer. She said she takes about a week and a half off from her job at David’s Bridal to volunteer at the Traverse City Film Festival.
Irwin, who is originally from Mancelona, said one of her mother’s friends recruited her to work at the City Opera House. She agreed to try it and now is in her third year as a stage manager for the venue.
“I really like meeting all the people,” Irwin said. “The team is wonderful.”
She works daily from 3 p.m. to around midnight — or whenever the last film of the night ends. Irwin said it gets fairly busy, with a few films selling out every year.
She said her role highlights organization, something she has grown comfortable with.
“We make sure everything is running smoothly,” Irwin said. “We’re the central hub of communication. It’s a pretty straightforward job. It’s kind of like riding a bike.”
She said her cinematography degree helps with the video and audio side of the Film Festival. Irwin helps the musicians set up and ensures the technology is in place so each film starts on time.
“I get to see most of the films, which is pretty cool.” she said. “I’m looking forward to all of them. They’re so drastic — there’s a wide range of genres coming.”
