TRAVERSE CITY — Marsha Danielson recently completed her dissertation on how to implement college credit on public campuses for students’ prior learning experiences.
It’s an issue that is near and dear to her heart, as it brings non-traditional students back to college — something that’s very important in today’s environment of shrinking enrollment at campuses across the country.
Danielson is vice president of economic development at South Central College in Mankato, Minn., where she has been for about 12 years. She was also the third candidate of five to interview for the top spot at Northwestern Michigan College.
“I really feel that with 23 years experience in higher education I’m ready for this step,” Danielson told the NMC Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
NMC is a nice fit for her professionally and personally, she said.
“You have some of the same values that I do,” she said.
About a dozen people sat in the audience at the 8:30 a.m. interview, with all but one or two of them college employees.
All of the candidates are attending afternoon forums at the Milliken Auditorium at which college faculty and staff and members of the community are given the chance to get to know them and ask questions. The forums are followed by a special board meeting at the Great Lakes Campus to end the day.
All candidates have the same schedule; Tim Meyer of Bloomfield Hills will be interviewed Wednesday and Allen Goben of Colleyville, Texas, on Thursday.
Each candidate is giving a presentation on one of four scenarios given to them beforehand by the board, followed by 16 questions which are the same for all candidates that were not given to them ahead of time.
Danielson spoke about the challenges faced by community colleges today, which she says gives them the opportunity to change. Changes may include new approaches to measure what students are learning, prioritizing programs that have market value, industry partnerships and pathways for students moving from high school to NMC and from NMC to higher education.
Colleges also need to have customized personal learning and relational services for students, as today’s community college students are living in a different era, with many of them experiencing food insecurity, mental health issues and homelessness, Danielson said.
“It’s about how complex our students’ lives are and we need to meet them there,” she said.
Danielson also talked about her passion for experiential learning. NMC this year opened its Experiential Learning Institute, which aims to give students real-world opportunities by connecting them with area employers and organizations.
Danielson describes her management style as transformative. She says she is engaged, collaborative and analytical.
“I’m very analytical,” she said. “I make very few decisions without that data ... I’ve taken risks in my career, but always calculated and well-developed risks.”
Before going to work at South Central College, Danielson held several positions in her 11 years with Minnesota State University, including director of development and external relations library services; director of alumni relations and special events; and director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology.
Danielson has a doctorate in community college leadership, a master of science in education administration and an undergraduate degree in business administration.
When it came time for Danielson to ask questions, she wanted to know how the new president would be on-boarded.
President Timothy Nelson is retiring at the end of December. His replacement is expected to be named in early September and will start work Jan. 1.
“We are going to make sure that person has all the tools and resources to do the job,” said Chris Bott, board president. He added that it is important to the board that the new president succeeds.
