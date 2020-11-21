ELBERTA — A shooting in an Elberta home claimed a third person while a fourth remains in the hospital.
Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20, died after being taken to Munson Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Benzie County Sheriff’s Office release.
He was one of four found inside the home with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the Grand Avenue home after Central Dispatch got a hang-up 911 call at 6:08 p.m. in which the dispatcher could hear labored breathing and a possible faint call for help in the background, according to the release.
The dispatcher determined which address the cell phone call was coming from based on past calls for service.
The first deputy to arrive found a severely injured man inside near the door, and law enforcement found three more people inside after backup arrived.
Robert Michael Freebold, 58, was in critical condition at Munson Medical Center as of Saturday afternoon, according to the release.
First responders pronounced Robert James Freebold, 27, and Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, dead at the scene.
Investigators are still looking into the incident with the help of Michigan State Police, according to the release. MSP’s Grayling Crime Laboratory personnel processed evidence, and law enforcement interviewed family members along with collecting and processing evidence.
Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers previously said investigators found two handguns inside the house that had been fired, and were trying to determine who shot whom and why. It’s not believed anyone else was involved.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Frankfort City Police, Benzie Emergency Medical Service and Frankfort Fire Department personnel assisted at the house, according to the release.
