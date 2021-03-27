OLD MISSION — The ribbon is cut but it’ll be several more days before Peninsula Fire Department’s Station No. 3 is online.
Starting April 1, the station will have a firefighter cross-trained in medical first response and a truck equipped for responding to both fires and medical calls, department Chief Fred Gilstorff said.
Meanwhile, contractors are putting the final touches on the building, on Center Road south of Tompkins Road, Gilstorff said. That includes laying markings on the garage floor and, once the weather allows, painting, landscaping and a final layer of asphalt. And a truck that’ll eventually be stationed there is in for repairs.
The 3,200-square-foot building has space for a fire truck, living quarters for two, and a kitchen, dining room with living area, office and laundry facilities, Gilstorff said. The final bills aren’t in hand but total costs so far look to be $950,000 to $990,000 — just under the $1,040,000 bid.
Building it is part of a wider push to improve the township’s fire department, including cutting response times to the peninsula’s northern end, Gilstorff said.
“That’s the primary reason, and also to hopefully drive down some insurance costs through a decreased ISO rating,” he said.
That’s the Insurance Services Office, a metric some home insurers use to set rates. Gilstorff said anywhere in the peninsula’s northern end more than 5 miles by road from the department’s Mapleton station is rated as if the township has no fire department.
Soon, a fire/medical responder will be able to arrive in minutes, assess the situation and help with a medical emergency until an Advanced Life Support-equipped ambulance arrives from one of the township’s other two stations.
To that end, the department is adding a twelfth full-time firefighter, Gilstorff said. Growing the ranks and training more as paramedics will allow the department to run ambulances out of both Stations 1 and 2.
“The goal is to try to meet the national standard of having an ALS-equipped ambulance with personnel on scene within 8 minutes of receiving the call,” he said.
Station No. 3 is likely to have part-time personnel working there, with Gilstorff filling in now and then, he said.
He’s already filed the paperwork for a new ISO rating. Getting one could take several months, and homeowners should check with their insurers once it’s in, he said.
Township trustees recently celebrated the milestone with a ceremony, and Supervisor Rob Manigold said he gives all the credit to Gilstorff and the rest of the department.
“They’ve done a great job of working with the township and the residents,” he said.
Manigold said supervisors recently agreed to renew the fire millage at 2 mills, and are set to vote on it again at a public hearing Wednesday. That’s the same as it’s been since 2018 when township officials increased it from 1.4 mills to support department upgrades.
