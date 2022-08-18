The Thin Blue Shoreline Memorial Bike Ride ran through town Wednesday and made a stop at the Grand Traverse County Law Enforcement Center to honor Sgt. Dennis Finch, who died in the line of duty here 24 years ago.
Lt. Brandon Brinks from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was one of the approximately 25 cyclists participating in the four-day event sponsored by the Michigan Police Unity Team.
The route, which stretches across 360 miles, started in St. Joseph and ends in Pet- oskey.
The purpose of the ride is to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Michigan. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a national memorial database for police officers, nine deputies died in 2021 in Michigan.
Cyclists traveled from Traverse City to conclude their ride in Petoskey.
