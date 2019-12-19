GRAND RAPIDS — A Lake Ann man who admitted to taking money from a nonprofit home weatherization program is headed to prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff sentenced Steven Lloyd Taylor to 3 years and five months in prison for one count each of theft of federal program funds and tax evasion, court documents show.
Neff also ordered him to pay back $240,792.05 he took from Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, the $100,000 the agency's insurance company repaid and $91,036 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Taylor must forfeit an 18.5-foot boat and $25,404.92 in his bank account, court documents show.
Taylor admitted in a plea agreement to taking the money from May 2016 to December 2017 while he ran the agency's weatherization program, as previously reported. He formed a shell company — purportedly a weatherization materials contractor — submitted invoices from that company to NMCAA, then pocketed the money.
Taylor also changed a personal bank account into a business account for the shell company to conceal the payments from the IRS, paying none at all in 2016 and 2017, as previously reported.
U.S. attorneys asked Neff to sentence Taylor to 33 to 41 months in prison, noting in a sentencing memo that while he had confessed, the reasons for the theft were "truly regrettable."
"Specifically, Defendant committed the theft solely to have more discretionary income to use for his shopping sprees," U.S. attorneys Andrew Birge and Ronald Stella wrote in the sentencing memo.
Taylor's credit card records showed those sprees included $65,801.25 on sporting equipment, $20,769.05 on automotive and boating-related purchases, $10,490.72 for tickets and travel, and buying a boat, according to the memo.
Taylor in a letter apologized to NMCAA and others.
"My actions were a result of how I poorly dealt with all that I was going through, and never wanting to, or thinking about how this would negatively impact any of you," he wrote. "I was caught up in a vicious cycle that I couldn't escape from."
His court-appointed attorneys also wrote Taylor's history of mental health issues contributed to his deciding to offend, and that he was receiving treatment.
"He does not believe that his mental health issues in anyway justify or excuse his actions," attorneys Sharon Turek and Sean Tilton wrote.
Neff recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that Taylor receive mental health and vocational programming.
Turek declined to comment Tuesday, as did Stella.
A message left for NMCAA Executive Director Kerry Baughman wasn't returned Thursday. She previously said in a statement that an internal review showed Taylor's actions didn't affect the "quality and scope" of services the agency provided.
