TRAVERSE CITY — One. Two. Three.
Boogie!
His signature handshake might be sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Peter Garthe is still out and about in Traverse City pedaling his blue bicycle and maintaining his institution-like status in the City by the Bays.
Wednesday marked the beginning of his 30th campaign to sell pins for the National Cherry Festival, a responsibility he takes with the highest levels of both seriousness and cheerfulness.
Although the 2020 Cherry Fest — which was slated to begin Friday — was canceled, Garthe rolled up to Olde Towne Hair just after noon on Wednesday to make his first pin sale on his way to what he hopes is a 28th pin-sales championship title.
Pins are available for sale online this year — so get ready for a man-versus-machine battle the likes of which have not been seen since John Henry took on the mighty steam-powered drill.
Garthe has no intention of losing his crown.
“Nobody wants to sell pins,” he said. “I’m the only one doing it, right now.”
Mike Perkette, who cuts Garthe’s hair at Old Towne every seven weeks like clockwork, was the first to fork over the $5 for a pin. Perkette said he knows plenty of people who won’t buy a Cherry Fest pin from anyone but Garthe.
“If Petey ever quit selling those pins, the Cherry Festival might have to shut their doors,” Perkette said. “He sells more than anybody.”
Perkette’s hyperbole isn’t as far off as some might think.
Pins were just $1 a piece when Garthe sold 600 in his first year in 1991. He sold his most pins just before the turn of the century in 1999 when he fell just 86 pins shy of 15,000. The price of a pin jumped to $2 the next year, then $3 in 2002 before settling at the current $5 rate in 2007.
Garthe set another personal best in 2019 when he raised more than $53,000 for the Cherry Fest through pin sales alone. More than 9,000 of the 10,612 pins he sold last year came during the eight days of the Cherry Fest, spending nearly 80 hours from Saturday to Saturday peddling pins to the masses.
He said he has his sights set on a cool $1 million total raised, and was a few hundred dollars north of $670,000 when he began Wednesday.
“I love the Cherry Festival. I love selling pins to everybody every day,” Garthe said. “I love doing this, and I’ll never stop.”
Those running the festival love him and hope he stays true to his word.
Kat Paye, the executive director of the National Cherry Festival, called Garthe the “star seller of pins” and said he is “instrumental in making sure that we are able to raise the money we need to continue the work we do in the community.”
“Peter is the kindest, sweetest soul. He is an extremely important part of the fabric of Traverse City,” Paye said. “He is the heart and soul of this community, and he loves Traverse City with every fiber of his being.”
That is why losing Cherry Fest this year tore Garthe up as much as it did.
“It was devastating. Completely devastating,” he said. “Now, everything is quiet.”
Garthe will still ride his bike from Chum’s Corner to Greilickville and to Acme to sell pins, but he said he cut down the businesses he’ll visit from 218 to 109 as a precaution during the pandemic.
Paye said the simple act of Garthe selling pins provides at least a small sense of normalcy during an otherwise abnormal time. The memory and the tradition, Paye said, is “the hope people need for the future.”
“Peter selling pins is not only important to Peter, but it’s important for us and for our community to see some semblance of the Cherry Festival still here,” she said. “Peter is a huge part of that.”
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers ran into Garthe earlier this week and gave him a Traverse City pin, telling Garthe that he’s spent so many years selling Cherry Fest pins and giving back to the city that such a small token of appreciation was the least he could do.
Carruthers said everyone in Traverse City knows Garthe as the “guy out there hawking pins.”
“That’s his thing,” Carruthers said. “He’s kind of Mr. Traverse City.”
That is just one of the reasons Garthe was crowned the Heritage Parade’s grand marshal in 2019.
Perkette said he came into the barber shop “beaming” with pride when Garthe told him the good news.
“He should be that every year,” Perkette said. “That’s how much he means to this town.”
After his chat with Perkette, Garthe swung by another 21 businesses Wednesday — another personal best — and sold 101 pins.
Although the pin sales keep him going, Garthe said it’s the interaction with people, the smiles he sees and the thousands of “1-2-3, boogie!” not-so-secret handshakes he doles during Cherry Fest that he will miss the most.
His hope is for a bigger and better return in 2021.
“You need to say a prayer on that one,” he said.
