TRAVERSE CITY — A wage study conducted by Networks Northwest and several businesses in the 10-county northwest Lower Michigan region will give employers an idea how they stack up against other employers in the area and across the state.
The study, launched Wednesday, is targeted at area employers, rather than individuals, who can use the information collected as a tool to attract and retain employees, said Jennifer Willis, chief program officer for Networks Northwest, which works to enhance life in the region.
Counties served are Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Charlevoix, Emmet, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford.
Invitations to participate in the survey will be sent out soon, Willis said. Once the survey is complete, responses will be compiled in a final report and presented via Zoom to those companies that participated, Willis said. The report also will be posted on the Networks Northwest website.
Tony Farragh, director of sales at The Homestead resort in Glen Arbor, said wage studies are always helpful. At the end of the 2021 season, wage increases averaging 16 percent were set, he said.
A recent study done by the resort compared its wages to those at resorts and ski industries out west, including in Vail, Colorado, and found starting wages at The Homestead are higher, said Farragh, who also sits on the board of the Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau. The resort has 50 to 100 full-time, year-round employees, with about another 200 seasonal workers, he said.
The biggest problem with retaining employees is that the cost of living is high and there is a lack of housing, as has been well-reported throughout the region.
Campbell McLeod, president of the Northport Omena Chamber of Commerce, said any data gathered in the study is a start, but he’s not sure how it will be used, especially since every area is unique. Leelanau County is especially known as an expensive place to live, he said.
“So even if we were on the high side of a wage analysis that may not be sufficient because of high housing costs,” McLeod said.
A recent report by the Record-Eagle outlined that even with companies paying higher wages, most workers have actually taken a cut in purchasing power over the past two years because of inflation.
McLeod says benefits also have to be factored into any study as most seasonal jobs do not have health insurance — something he said would not be an issue if universal health care existed.
“For some workers there is very little safety net,” McLeod said.
A wage study in the region has not been done since 2013. A lot has changed in the past 10 years and the survey will give a broad picture of today’s landscape, Willis said.
“It’s really important to get some current data and information for our businesses,” Willis said. “Employers can take a look at that and see where we’re at.”
The survey is about a year in the making and will look at businesses and industries of all sizes. It will ask participants for starting wages for each position and job title within the company and will be reported for hourly and salaried employees. Only one survey per company may be submitted.
“We’re trying to reach as many employers as possible,” she said.
Farragh said at The Homestead the food and beverage departments have been the hardest hit. There is a lack of candidates who are interested in working in the food and beverage industry, where schedules often top 60 hours per week and staffers work every night and every weekend.
“I think people have re-evaluated the industry during COVID and have made career choices in different directions,” Farragh said. “With the reset post-COVID we’re looking at how we can add more work-life balance in the industry.”
