TRAVERSE CITY — An event venue will soon open its doors to the arts community to house intimate performances of all kinds in its 150-seat theater.
The Alluvion — part of the Commongrounds Building — is set to have its grand opening later this spring, but in the meantime, the venue is hosting a lineup of soft opening events as part of its preview series.
More than two years ago, Andrew Lutes, a musician and now operations director of Commongrounds, had a vision to help create a unique arts space in Traverse City.
With the help and creativity of nationally renowned songwriter and musician May Erlewine, The Alluvion team, consisting of Lutes, Brad and Amanda Kik of Crosshatch Center for Arts & Ecology, and Jeff Haas, jazz composer and musician, was able to develop their vision into an obtainable and functional reality.
“There is a palpable sense of belonging that I have known in my life upon stepping into some of North America’s most well-known live music venues and art houses,” said Lutes. “I am so excited for our region to discover that The Alluvion is alive with that same tangible energy.”
“The Alluvion is a dream come true for me,” added Haas, Alluvion partner. “I finally have a place I can call home for all of my musical projects. I am also grateful for the opportunity to work with my partners in the venue — together, we have a vision for creating an intimate and welcoming place for the confluence of culture and community.”
Set to host anything art-based, including music, theater, drama, poetry, community events, visual arts, workshops, live recording projects, and live streaming, The Alluvion is 75 percent complete. But events are already underway.
Local theater group Parallel 45 hosted a reading. On March 2, at 7 p.m., The Alluvion hosts another preview event to introduce the community to the new space. Attendees will enjoy complimentary wine from Chateau Chantal and a dinner buffet from Edison Farms while the Jeff Haas Trio performs with special guests, acclaimed jazzman Rob Smith and the NMC Jazz Big Band.
“The March 2nd event at The Alluvion marks the ninth year and 18th performance of my trio collaborating with the Northern Michigan College Jazz Big Band,” said Haas. “We are thrilled to showcase this great 17-piece jazz ensemble under the direction of Joshua Wagner. The event promises to be a gathering of community — a musical love fest!”
Mashup Rock & Roll Musical’s spring production of “Grimm’s Alternative Fairy Tales” opens Friday March 3, continuing the series.
Even though the space is a little ways off from being finished, it’s receiving so much support from the community and local performing groups, which has thrilled The Alluvion’s Director of Operations Matt McCalpin.
“This is a great sign of what’s to come,” said McCalpin. “It’s a dream come true for me personally, but also for all of The Alluvion team members, as well as the artists and community members who will be part of it.”
If you wish to be fully immersed in the upcoming March 2nd celebration, admission is a suggested $20 donation at the door with limited seating, so arriving early is recommended. The Alluvion is located at 414 Eighth Street, Traverse City. For more information about the new performance center and its upcoming events, visit thealluvion.org.
