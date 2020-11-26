TRAVERSE CITY — Thanksgiving dinner came a day early at Salvation Army in Traverse City, just as it has every year.
But in a year filled with change, the annual meal was no exception, and Director of Community Development Ruth Blick said this year’s came with a twist.
Hungry guests who would usually file into the nonprofit’s Barlow Street building and sit at its tables instead lined up for dinner served from two trucks in the parking lot.
A dozen or so waited in their cars just before serving time at 11 a.m. Karen, who only wanted to give her first name, was one of them and called it a Godsend amid the pandemic that has others so “paranoid” she hates to go to the grocery store.
Plus, Trinity Lutheran Church canceled its Thanksgiving dinner, Karen said.
“This is a nice alternative and we appreciate it greatly,” she said.
Inside, the Salvation Army’s own kitchen staff worked to prep most of the food, rather than a few dozen volunteers as is typical, Blick said. The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City’s galley crew cooked half the turkeys, while Trattoria Stella’s kitchen crew made the rest for a total of 18.
Blick spoke Tuesday afternoon as the kitchen crew prepped the meals.
“And it smells so good in here right now, we’re smelling turkeys and turkeys and turkeys,” she said.
The smell was still there Wednesday, wafting from electric roasters plugged in throughout the building — to keep from tripping a circuit breaker, said Corps Lt. Haylee Winters.
Inside the kitchen, several people put the finishing touches on side dishes: topping the green bean casserole with french-fried onions before it went in the oven, spooning partly mashed potatoes from giant pots into a row of stand mixers and heating the gravy.
Wednesday was Sabre Fitzgerald’s first day as cook, and the recent culinary school grad’s first time cooking for more than 100 people, she said as she muscled a large masher into a big pot of potatoes.
“I don’t know where anything is and I’ve never cooked in this kitchen before,” she said, adding her coworkers’ friendliness was making for a good first day.
Susie Afton, the youth ministries coordinator and stand-in cook before Fitzgerald joined, was familiar with the holiday meal-prep bustle, having worked for Salvation Army on and off since 1997, she said.
It was her first time in charge of making the dinner, though, and she admitted to being a little nervous.
Afton was also hopeful that people would be grateful for a home-cooked meal, and said helping Wednesday was a gratifying experience.
“It’s just to bless people and to give them something that they feel like they are cared for,” she said.
Corps Lt. Matthew Winters — Haylee Winters’ husband — said earlier that everyone there missed the volunteers who help out, but the pandemic and recent state restrictions made bringing them together impossible. The nonprofit’s staff took precautions like limiting how many people were in the building at once.
“The big thing there is trying to meet the need the needs of the community, so a lot of that has been through staff where normally we’ve been able to see all volunteers,” he said.
Staff members’ families who stick together in “pods” were able to help out Wednesday, Haylee Winters said.
The Salvation Army in Traverse City anticipates an even bigger demand for its holiday meals, Matthew Winters said. The nonprofit served about 350 people last year and that demand could increase by 155 percent, according to an outside study done for the Salvation Army.
Matthew Winters said more people are looking for help from the nonprofit’s food pantry, rental assistance and heating fund. The strongest demand’s been for rental assistance, and that picked up when people were laid off following a new state Department of Health and Human Services order closing some businesses and limiting others.
“So people who never needed it before, who never needed assistance, are finding themselves in that situation, and that’s OK, that’s what we’re here for, we’re ready for them,” he said.
Matthew Winters is also anticipating serving more people after Trinity Lutheran Church cancelled its Thanksgiving day dinner — a social media post from the church cited pandemic restrictions.
The Salvation Army crew has some experience serving take-out from its community meals, Winters said. The numbers were smaller — 100 to 150 diners — so Thanksgiving’s meal could be good practice for the nonprofit’s Christmas dinner, set for Dec. 23.
Blick said the Salvation Army also gave out Thanksgiving baskets in the run-up to the holiday, and people who received the food were glad for a chance to celebrate with family and feel a bit of normalcy during a year that’s anything but.
That’s the idea behind the dinner and baskets, Matthew Winters said.
“The thing that we’re just trying to provide is hope,” he said. “We know the holidays are an important time for a lot of people, so when they’re dealing with that separation maybe from family and those kind of things we’re still just trying to provide that opportunity to celebrate and to still have that sense of Thanksgiving and be grateful for the things that we’re provided with.”
