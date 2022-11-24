Free feasts offered today
TRAVERSE CITY — A free Thanksgiving Day meal sponsored by Traverse City Joy Initiatives will take place from 2 to 6 p.m., under a heated tent at the corner of Randolph and Division streets.
TRAVERSE CITY — A free Thanksgiving dinner will be available from noon to 2 p.m. today at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Contact: 231-223-4393.
TRAVERSE CITY — The Community Meals Program will offer Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church. Call 231-360-7608 to order for limited delivery or to volunteer. Donations will be accepted to Community Meals at P.O. Box 102 in Traverse City, MI 49685.
LAKE LEELANAU — Local restaurant operator Eric Nittolo plans to serve a free Thanksgiving Day dinner starting at 2 p.m. today at 104 Main St. Contact him at 231-936-8290 to participate.
ELK RAPIDS — Jac’s Parlor will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner starting at 3 p.m. today. The pizza place is located at 115 Ames St. RSVP by calling 231-264-6880.
