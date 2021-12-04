CADILLAC — State officials will test residential wells near a school in Cadillac after results found several per- and polyflouroalkyl substance compounds in the water, including one over Michigan’s recently adopted limits.
In the meantime, students at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center have water coolers available, and the intermediate school district that runs the center is considering options to get clean water to the building, career tech center Director Tim Rigling said.
“We’re looking at all possibilities, our options are wide open and we’re really at the beginning stages of this,” he said. “We’re working with the state to help find the source of PFAS if they can do that and then what do we do about our buildings to be sure we’ve got safe drinking water.”
Options include drilling another well, drilling current ones deeper or connecting to a municipal water system in a nearby township, Rigling said — the last one would be costly as the nearest connection point is a ways away. They’re also considering a filtration system.
The intermediate school district volunteered to have the career tech center’s water tested as Michigan began checking water in schools statewide, Rigling said.
That began in June 2019, and tests found small amounts of several PFAS compounds in the water since then, according to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. A test in late June 2021 revealed perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) at 7 parts per trillion, just over the state’s groundwater cleanup criteria of 6.
Rigling said the school received notification in October that quarterly tests had found an average PFNA level over the state’s cutoff. He posted a notice on the building door and sent a letter to parents and students who attend. That notice included a line that students aren’t required to use an alternate water source, and that the risk isn’t immediate.
Lisa Fischer, a toxicologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services, said there’s not a lot of information on the health effects of high exposure to PFNA, but she’s not heard of any health concerns related to the substance in the career tech center’s water — Rigling said he’s not heard of any, either, reiterating the amount of PFNA in the water is small even if it does exceed the maximum contaminant level.
After initial tests at the school revealed PFAS compounds in the water, quarterly testing at the career tech center started at the school in October 2020, two months after Michigan adopted maximum contaminant levels for several PFAS compounds, said Lois Graham, an environmental quality analyst for EGLE’s Emerging Contaminants Unit.
Prior to that, the state had only guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection agency, and for just two compounds that didn’t include PFNA at that, Graham said.
“We’ve been aware they’ve got some PFAS in the drinking water well, but we really didn’t have much to go on until Michigan implemented the (maximum contaminant levels),” she said.
Graham praised the school for cooperating with state agencies and District Health Department No. 10.
State officials collected more water at the career tech center Friday, and will test wells directly to the south and west of the career tech center, Fisher said. Those include wells of some residences adjacent to the school. She couldn’t say when they would have the results back — it depends on how quickly the homeowners respond to access requests, laboratory backlogs and holidays impacting work schedules.
Those tests could help determine both the extent of PFAS contamination, and the source, which as of yet remains a mystery, Graham said. Past testing revealed low levels PFAS compounds in a well at nearby Baker College — that well has since been disconnected.
But they were a different set of compounds than those found across the street at the career tech center, so it’s impossible to say yet whether the two are related, Fischer said.
Rigling said there’s nothing about the career tech center, which sits east of U.S. 131 on East 13th Street, or nearby sites to give any clues.
“We’re just outside of town, so when this building was built, there was nothing here, and there’s some houses that have grown up around it, that sort of thing, but we’re not close to an industrial source or close to anything that’s an obvious source of contamination,” he said.
PFAS are a family of about 5,000 compounds, several of which were used for waterproofing or stain-proofing fabric, in nonstick coatings, certain food containers and in foams used to smother chemical fires, as previously reported. They’re highly persistent and chronic exposure has been linked to health problems like high cholesterol, reproductive harm, developmental problems, kidney disease and cancers.
Graham said she couldn’t speculate on whether PFAS substances in the career tech center’s water means there’s more to be found elsewhere in Cadillac.
But with nearly 200 sites across the state, she’s all but certain there are more in Michigan.
“That’s just my humble opinion on that, but the more we look, the more we find,” she said.
