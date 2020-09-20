TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors will reexamine dozens of convictions they fear hinged on inaccurate breath tests after testimony during a local teen’s drunken driving case.
Michigan State Police Breath Alcohol Technical Leader Mark Fondren testified about previously unknown inaccuracies in breath tests during an extended hearing Wednesday. The court appearance was spurred by a motion to dismiss breath test evidence against now-20-year-old Jacob Harrison. Harrison was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with operating while intoxicated as a minor.
Fondren testified that MSP officials not only knew about maintenance problems with breath test machines located in jails months before they were made public in January 2020 — but also that at least three un-investigated stretches of questionable maintenance occured in Grand Traverse County within the past two years, despite a previous MSP denial that local counties were impacted.
The discovery is a valuable one to attorneys Frederick Stig-Nielsen and Jesse Williams, who’ve offered pro-bono services to several defendants charged during those gaps. The attorneys have long suspected problems existed in local maintenance records for machines that provide official breath test results used in drunken driving prosecutions.
It’s also a win for their client — Harrison was offered a plea deal by prosecutors shortly after the hearing, which drops his charge down to minor-in-possession and careless driving, both civil infractions.
IN THE WRONG HANDS
Accusations of statewide technician misconduct came to light after an early 2020 MSP review of Datamaster breathalyzer device test reports.
The findings spurred an MSP review of every Datamaster, an examination investigators said uncovered many fraudulent records, un-conducted checks, forged signatures and other inconsistencies. The state’s contract with supplier Intoximeters, Inc. was suspended and each state-owned device was collected by MSP and recalibrated, MSP Director COl. Joseph Gasper said in a January 2020 statement. The subcontractors Intoximeters hired for the job, David John and Andrew Clark, were both fired and now face charges in federal court.
John is accused of sharing his private vendor number, asking other employees to perform tests and falsifying reports by copying and pasting previous results.
MSP issued a list of regions and departments where problems were confirmed — the Alpena County Sheriff’s Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Detroit Detention Center, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Niles Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Tecumseh Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
Michigan State Police Seventh District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll reiterated Thursday that Grand Traverse and other local counties didn’t make that list and thus, aren’t of concern. He wasn’t aware of any other accuracy questions or investigations of local devices.
The lack of any previous MSP release of those local details is unacceptable, Williams said.
“Drunk driving convictions affect people for the rest of their lives,” Williams said. “They’re non-expungeable offenses, they’re life offenses. You can’t get rid of them.”
HOW IT HAPPENED
Most county jails house a Datamaster, said Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff.
Results from the machines are used in prosecutions, and each Datamaster requires review every 120 days to ensure correct calibration, complemented by weekly self-checks the device conducts. If any of those tests flag an issue, the machines typically put themselves out of service and automatically generate an error report. Only a certified technician — for Grand Traverse County it was since-fired John — is allowed to resolve such issues.
Fondren’s testimony revealed John wasn’t scheduled to be in Traverse City on at least one of those recorded testing dates. He continued on, calling the local testing in question “sloppy,” and admitted anyone with access to Grand Traverse County’s jail and the device could have forged the technician’s signature.
It wouldn’t be new behavior from John, according to MSP investigations.
Case Prosecutor Kit Tholen brought Fondren’s assertions to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, spurring a decision to begin launch a local investigation Friday morning. Fondren identified three timeframes where the device had taken itself out of service, only to be put back into service without any recorded technician maintenance.
“So there’s a question for prosecutors — who did put this back in service, if it wasn’t him?” Tholen said.
Those fixes can’t be done remotely, Fondren testified, meaning someone needed access to both John’s passcode and to the Grand Traverse County jail.
Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff stopped short of ruling out any of his employees. The jail has no rules or policies against self-fixes for the device, and Barsheff said calling the manufacturer of malfunctioning jail tech and being walked through a resolution isn’t unheard of.
He didn’t recall any such communications with Intoximeters, but said such activity might’ve simply not reached his level.
“They have a lot of questions that I’ll have to do a lot of research to provide answers to,” he said. “I think (jail staff involvement) is certainly possible — and something that could come out by looking at records and talking with staff.”
RECURRING ISSUES
Testimony also revealed Fondren knew of the testing problems as early as April 2019, nine months before prosecutors and the public were told. He defended the action in court, claiming he’d been trying to “nurture” and improve the work of those subcontractors instead of punishing them.
MSP brought him on to seek accreditation for the agency’s breath testing program, he added.
As the public remained unaware, more mistakes piled up.
When asked by Stig-Nielsen, Fondren couldn’t elaborate on how many problems with machine maintenance he noted between April 2019 and the January 2020 announcement of the issues.
“We would never know about the shortcomings of the contract with Intoximeters (without the fraud allegations),” Stig-Nielsen said. “To me, that’s what’s really troubling — that that was hidden from the public.”
While the revelations and Harrison’s plea are wins for the defense, Williams said the bigger battle is far from over — and he suspects there’s plenty more digging to be done.
They’ll have the chance with other cases — Williams’ firm also represents Noah Flores, who faces a felony charge of third offense operating while intoxicated.
A preliminary exam in that case will take place Oct. 13.
“A DUI conviction never comes off your record — it haunts you forever,” Stig-Nielsen said. “When we see our state agencies cutting corners through privatization and … then these private companies are cutting corners and pressuring these employees beyond the breaking point, that should be a concern to everybody.”
