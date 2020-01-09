TRAVERSE CITY — Accusations a Fife Lake man touched a young girl and collected thousands of images of child pornography move closer to trial.
Casey Edward Fall, a 33-year-old former employee of Interlochen Arts Academy, sat before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney on Thursday during a preliminary exam to hear the first round of testimony against him.
Fall was charged and arrested in October. He faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a count of capturing images of an unclothed person and three counts of child porn possession.
The investigation began when a friend of Fall’s then-13-year-old accuser disclosed the matter to a counselor, which was forwarded to Child Protective Services and then to law enforcement. It stems from accusations Fall touched the girl inappropriately in summer 2017. She recounted the late-night incident to Cooney.
“I was scared saying no,” Fall’s accuser testified. “I just kind of froze up.”
Fall also is accused of hacking into the girl’s webcam to take videos and pictures of her as she changed, according to courtroom testimony.
She said coming forward was difficult, and that it was weeks before she told her sister what happened, who then told her mother.
“I just didn’t know how to come forward,” she said. “I didn’t know who to talk to.”
The investigation yielded search warrants for the contents of several computers and servers that Fall, who worked in IT, kept in in his garage, testimony revealed.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit reported finding more than 6,000 pornographic images and videos of children and more than 26 pieces of equipment, including computer towers and servers, were seized.
MSP Digital Forensic Analyst Chelsea Coburn testified Thursday to the breadth of that content and some of the formatting that kept the materials hidden.
Fall will appear before a 13th Circuit Court judge for a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. He entered a plea Thursday of “not guilty” during Circuit Court arraignment.
