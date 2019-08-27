TRAVERSE CITY — Witnesses are set to take the stand Tuesday in the case against a former Kingsley Area Schools educator accused of sexual assault.
Additional charges against Karl A. Hartman, who spent 31 years with the district as a teacher and principal, were filed in June after three more accusers — including a 12-year-old — came forward.
Recommendations for new charges — one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree CSC — came months after Hartman was originally charged with sexual assault against four boys between 1995 and 2014.
The preliminary examination is set for 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Bob Cooney at the 86th District Court. Hartman’s case had already been bound over to the 13th Circuit Court for a jury trial in late July, but the case was remanded back to district court when the new charges came forth, delaying the trial.
The new charges in June marked the second time more accusers came forward against Hartman, who was arrested in January on two felony second-degree CSC counts against two boys who were 8 or 9 years old; one felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
Prosecutors said the suspected incidents occurred between 2009 and 2018 when Hartman was the principal at Kingsley Middle School.
Prosecutors added a first-degree CSC charge in March after a man came forward and said Hartman sexually assaulted him 30 years ago when he was 6 or 7 years old.
A conviction on a first-degree CSC charge could carry a life sentence for the 55-year-old Hartman, who has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Hartman began with Kingsley as a first-grade teacher in 1987 and then served as the elementary school principal from 1995 to 2016 before moving to the middle school. He resigned Jan. 21 and was arrested Jan. 22.
Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood and Shawn Worden, Hartman’s attorney, agreed to waive the preliminary examination of the original charges at Hartman’s request in March.
Attwood said at the time that both sides agreed there was enough probable cause to move to trial and skip the formality of spending the afternoon calling witnesses.
Attwood said Monday he expects testimony on the additional charges to go forward Tuesday and that they hearing will not be waived.
Attwood also expects there to be action on a bond violation against Hartman.
Court documents show Hartman failed to appear for a mandatory urinalysis on Friday, Aug. 23.
