TRAVERSE CITY — Retiree Camilla Williams had more time on her hands so she decided to tend her family tree.
She turned to a DNA test to fill in some holes.
The results shocked the 70-year-old Traverse City resident who learned she had a half brother who had taken the same test.
She immediately called the brother she’d grown up with who told her something strange: the man she knew as ‘Dad’ mentioned she wasn’t his daughter in his last few years to a couple of family members.
Williams’ mother also died a few years ago leaving her with many unanswered questions.
“I don’t know who I am anymore. My whole world has changed,” Williams said.
Not just her world –- her children’s world, too. The following week she phoned her three grown daughters and told them to sit down for what she was about to say.
The women, including daughter Amy Walstra, were shocked to learn Howard Garland wasn’t their paternal grandfather.
“Part of it was disbelief,” Walstra said.“I had a lot of mixed emotions.”
Together they discovered online pictures of William’s paternal father Milt Zoschke, three half brothers and a half sister.
Williams wasn’t sure how they would receive the news.
“I expected rejection,” Williams said.
She quietly processed the news for several weeks.
Then a message came from the half-brother who had taken the 23andMe test: “Hi Camilla.”
The conversation continued and, through comparing dates of life events, Williams’ story unfolded.
Virginia, Williams’ mother, had met Zoschke a few years after he had returned from World War II at Camp Warren (a Christian camp) in the summer of 1948. The two had a summer fling before Zoschke went back to college.
Williams describes her mother as a proper woman who would have struggled with having a child out of wedlock during the late 1940s.
“I felt sadness for my mother, keeping this a secret. I knew she was tortured,” Williams said after learning the circumstances.
Virginia married the man Williams grew up knowing as her father halfway into her pregnancy.
Following Williams’ exchange with her newly reunited half-brother, Zoschke was confronted by his son about Camilla.
He said he wasn’t in a place to get married and have a child after the war, and was drinking a lot.
Zoschke said he was later able to quit drinking and start a career as a teacher in Paw Paw, Michigan — the same small town where Williams lived.
“I had an idea she was there, [but I] wouldn’t make any waves,” Zoschke said.
He married and had a family of his own — and hadn’t told a soul his secret.
The conversation after the DNA test was the first time the 94-year-old man learned his daughter’s name.
That same day he reached out to her on FaceTime and instantly connected.
“We felt like we had to meet,” he said.
A few days later Williams was at her paternal father’s home with most of her family. She said her daughters were just as anxious to meet their grandfather — and their grandfather was just as excited to meet them.
“I realized I was freed-up somehow. I was very happy to have that experience. Now that I am saying it, it is a release. I was happy to find out too... She was very accepting,” said Zoschke.
That was just the beginning. Days later Williams met her siblings, nieces and nephews on her father’s side. She then attended a wedding, a trip and and reunion with her new family.
She videochats with Zoschke daily.
“It was surreal. I was in a dream. When was I going to wake up?
“I have to learn everybody’s names, so many it gives me a headache,” she joked.
Meanwhile, Walstra says the family they’ve always known has been very supportive of their findings.
“Nothing has changed for them,” Walstra said.
With their newly found family they also “felt at home,” Walstra said.
Williams said she leaned heavily on her faith to help guide her through the past nine months.
“I just saw God working in almost everything, meeting the family, the timing. If I had found out as a teen, things would’ve been so different.”
