BEULAH — Health officials put Beulah Beach on Crystal Lake under a body contact advisory after water sample tests returned elevated E. coli levels.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department on Thursday issued an advisory after the water sample for Beulah Beach showed 687 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters. Contact with the water above the waist is not advised until further notice.
Results from tests on additional samples taken Thursday will be reported Friday morning, officials said.
All other beaches in the area's monitoring program were cleared for swimming.
The weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each week on Wednesday mornings with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
Visit www.gtbay.org/our-programs/healthy-beaches for more information about the beach monitoring program.
