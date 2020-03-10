BELLAIRE — Objections, interruptions and lengthy examinations ruled the day in the 86th District Court as the trial of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terrence J. Starr continued.
Witness testimony began more than an hour later than expected Tuesday, and jurors remained sequestered in the jury room for 56 minutes to start the proceedings as the prosecution and defense argued about the relevance of evidence that may or may not be submitted during the trial.
Starr faces three misdemeanor counts — false report of a crime to police, intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the false and malicious accusation of criminal sexual conduct — relating to accusations he sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student during a pep rally in October 2012.
Donald Passenger, Starr's defense attorney along with Jonathan Moothart, and Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter combined to object to the proceedings dozens of times — with Passenger responsible for the bulk of those. Four of those objections led to jurors being excused and sent back to the jury room — for a combined 90-plus minutes — while Passenger and Rossiter volleyed arguments in front of Judge Robert Cooney.
Cooney attempted to get a handle on things less than 10 minutes into Rossiter's questioning of Travis, who was the first witness called, after several objections from Passenger. Passenger objected to the admission and quality of a photograph presented by the prosecution of Travis, himself a former collegiate cheerleader, performing a "chair lift" with the student in question by holding her up and supporting her with his hand on her right butt cheek.
"It doesn't matter," Cooney said, slightly perturbed. "If you're going to object to every single thing that you could possibly object to, then this trial is going to take about four months. It's been admitted. Sit down."
After another objection from Passenger led to the jury being excused, Passenger questioned why Cooney was being "testy" as he is simply trying to "protect his client's rights."
"We can spend all day going through frivolous objections," Cooney responded, "but I've got to rein you in."
The trial is slated to go through Thursday and could extend into Friday, if necessary. That seems possible considering only three witnesses — Travis, former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel and the student — testified during 8.5 hours of court action Tuesday.
The anonymous letters accused Travis of "groping" the student at the rally, but all three witnesses said Tuesday that Travis did not commit any sexual misconduct against the student during the pep rally or at any other time.
Cooney scheduled the attorneys to appear at 8 a.m. — a half hour ahead of schedule — to clear up any issues before testimony continues Wednesday.
