TRAVERSE CITY — Movies are set to be the coming attraction at Bijou by the Bay for 10 more years, despite calls for city commissioners to delay or reconsider renewing the agreement between Traverse City Film Festival and the city.
Commissioners voted 6-1 at a recent meeting to renew the agreement that allows the festival nonprofit to run a movie theater in the city-owned building, well before the current one was set to expire in July 2023. While a few commissioners raised concerns about the nonprofit and asked if it was better to delay the vote, others defended the work the organization put into restoring the building.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe voted against, in part because she wanted to give the public more time to comment on the arrangement. That could include any other nonprofit that may have wanted a shot at the former Con Foster Museum that’s been the Bijou’s home since 2013. It would be an opening for nonprofits that weren’t expecting the Bijou agreement to be renewed so far in advance of its expiration.
“I hesitate for us to just rubber-stamp things because they’ve been there when there may be other community uses out there,” she said. “That’s not to say the film festival wouldn’t be the best one if they apply with others, it’s to say that we should give others a chance to participate.”
Commissioner Christie Minervini ultimately supported the renewal but pulled the agreement off of commissioners’ consent calendar — a list of items they adopt with a single vote and without discussion.
Minervini, who said she formerly managed the theater, cited concerns from former film festival volunteers about eroding trust in the nonprofit and concerns over the transparency of its finances.
She also questioned why the Bijou remains shuttered after other sectors of the economy have reopened following pandemic-related shutdowns. So is the State Theatre, which the film festival organization both runs and owns.
Renewing an agreement for the Bijou seemed premature until the State Theatre reopens, Minervini said. She also questioned why some nonprofits pay rent for the city-owned space they use while others don’t.
“I think it’s reasonable to take two to four weeks and answer these questions and better involve our residents,” she said.
Emails to city commissioners show Minervini and Shamroe weren’t alone in asking to hold off on considering a new agreement.
Bryn Lynch, who in her email said she’s a longtime volunteer at both the theaters and film festival, wrote of her concern over a lack of local voices on the organization’s board. And city Downtown Development Authority board member Leah Bagdon McCallum wrote she’s concerned about the direction the organization has taken and thinks the city should request proposals to see if other community organizations want to use the space.
Mayor Jim Carruthers noted Traverse City Film Festival President Michael Moore put $1 million into restoring the former museum — Shamroe noted some of that is the organization’s property that must be removed if the agreement ends.
“We have lots of area nonprofits, we’ve had nonprofits in many of our spaces,” Carruthers said. “I don’t know if any of them were able to invest $1 million into our properties.”
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he thinks the film festival organization is as transparent about its finances as any other nonprofit, noting officials are supposed to make their financial filings to the IRS available on request. It’s something the city could require from each nonprofit it does business with, he noted.
McGillivary said he wouldn’t mind waiting two weeks to hear more public input. But he said most nonprofits that pay rent to use city property do so for buildings the city has paid to maintain for years, often more than it makes in rent.
Other nonprofits use the space to provide a service without paying rent, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said — Grand Traverse Ski Club at Hickory Hills is one example.
Some of the issues letter-writers raised seemed more personal, McGillivary said, and Commissioner Tim Werner said he thinks it’s possible Moore’s “prickly” personality could be spilling into the discussion.
“Aside from that, a lot of the concerns are internally how TCFF is run,” Werner said. “To me, that needs to be taken up with their board, not this board.”
Attempts to reach Moore on Tuesday went unanswered.
