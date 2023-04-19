TRAVERSE CITY — April snow is common in Traverse City, but usually not within days of record-breaking heat, National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Locker agreed.
“If we wouldn’t have had that big warm-up, it probably wouldn’t have been that big of a deal,” Locker said.
High temperatures plummeted by half from 87 degrees on Saturday to 44 on Monday, according to NWS data.
And Saturday was the last in a string of three days where the highs set new records for those days.
Normal daytime highs during this season are typically in the mid-50s, Locker said. Those normals are really more like averages of the extreme, he added later.
Fruit trees that started to form blossoms in the warm weather are now vulnerable to overnight freezes, Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center coordinator Nikki Rothwell said.
Flower buds at the center, a Michigan State University research facility, were at varying stages Monday — while apricots were blooming, cherry and apple tree blossoms were still in earlier stages called tight cluster for apple and tart cherries, and first white bud for sweet cherries.
With a forecasted low of 28 overnight Monday, plus clear skies and a dropping dew point, Rothwell said some buds may not make it through the night.
She cited a Washington State University study that found 10 percent of apples at the tight cluster stage die if temperatures fall to 27 degrees. Tart cherries at the same stage could see that same percentage die off at 26 degrees, and for sweet cherries at first white bud stage, it’s 27 degrees.
Rothwell said those numbers are more guidelines – especially since the study took part in controlled settings. And the northwest Lower Peninsula is filled with weather and temperature variations known as microclimates that could spare some trees while others freeze.
Wildly variable weather like warm-ups followed by cold are what Rothwell truly hates, she said. A handful of 80-degree days in early spring can push fruit tree bud development right along.
“Then it’s northern Michigan, so the chance of us not ever getting really cold temperatures (again) is probably low,” she said.
The worst in recent years was 2012, when lots of warm weather in March brought fruit trees to bloom, followed by freezing weather, Rothwell said.
Sweet cherry crops that year were a total loss and tart cherries were nearly the same, while other fruit tree farmers around the state took huge hits to their yields as well, as previously reported.
While Rothwell said she wouldn’t be surprised if overnight freezes this spring take out a few buds, this year looks nothing like spring of 2012.
“There’s no sense of panicking at this point, but I do imagine that growers who have frost fans will sleep pretty lightly and if we do get those inversions where the cool air sinks, then they’ll switch those frost fans on,” Rothwell said.
Seesawing warmth and cold is becoming the norm in the region as opposed to the gradual warm-ups of the past, Rothwell said. Trees are a fairly resilient perennial crop, and the region has long been a “sweet spot” for its climate. But that’s changing, and growing fruit here is becoming more risky.
Last week’s heat was thanks to a large area of high pressure to the southeast that kept warm air flowing from the south to southwest, Locker said. Once that high pressure slipped off to the east, it allowed cold air to return.
Extreme warm temperatures here are often paired with extreme cold elsewhere, Locker said. That high pressure system kept cold air to the north and caused it to build up.
“And once that finally went, we just started getting alt his colder air being funneled in by north to northwesterly winds,” he said.
Monday night’s low temperature should be the last one below freezing until Sunday night, Locker said.
