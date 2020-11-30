There are many everyday heroes living right here in northern Michigan — and we want to tell their stories this holiday season. Do you have a family member, friend, neighbor, co-worker or acquaintance who goes above and beyond to help those around them? Tell us about the essential workers, volunteers, Good Samaritans and other selfless people who have made a difference in your life. Leave us a comment or message on Facebook, Twitter (@RecordEagle) or Instagram (@tcrecordeagle) or email renewsroom@record-eagle.com.

