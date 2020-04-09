LANSING — The Michigan Health Endowment Fund awarded nearly $3 million in grants to 61 organizations to accelerate telehealth efforts.
A total of $2,950,153 Safety Net Telehealth Initiative Grants were awarded, according to a release and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund website. Grant amounts were between $25,000 and $50,000.
"The current urgency underscores this ongoing need, and our goal is for these projects to both spur immediate action and create lasting infrastructure for telehealth,” Health Fund Program Director Becky Cienki said in a release.
Several of the grants were awarded to organizations based at of with offices in the region, including Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, $50,000; Catholic Human Services, $50,000; Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan, $50,000; East Jordan Family Health Center, $50,000; Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, $37,140; Northwest Michigan Health Services, $50,000; PACE North, $49,812; Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition, $45,498.
Partnering with the Health Fund for the telehealth grants are the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation, the Metro Health Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. More information on the Michigan Health Endowment Fund is available at https://www.mihealthfund.org/.
