TRAVERSE CITY — A Gaylord teen could face life in prison after police named him a suspect in a late July armed robbery.
The incident, called in to dispatch in the early morning hours of July 28, drew Traverse City Police Department officers to the Admiral Gas Station at the corner of Front and Barlow streets, a TCPD release stated.
They arrived in the robbery’s aftermath, and heard a description from the shop’s clerk of a suspect dressed in black who threatened to pull a gun and demanded money, according to the release. The attendant complied and gave him the money. The suspect then ran from the store and down Barlow, he told police.
TCPD officers attempted a K9 track, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.
Michigan State Police troopers tracked down a 17-year-old in Gaylord on Wednesday evening who was arrested on multiple warrants, according to the release.
Among those warrants is one count of armed robbery, a felony that could net the teen a life sentence.
He has not been formally charged and arraigned.
