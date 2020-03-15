TRAVERSE CITY — A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday after an argument led to his mother being stabbed.
The teen stabbed himself in the neck after assaulting his mom, according to a Facebook post by the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office. The teen and his 34-year-old mother were taken to Munson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the post states.
The male then was taken to the county jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault, according to the post.
