INTERLOCHEN — Kaitlynn Peltier, 16, was hired by Tom’s Food Markets as a bagger, then soon began helping out in the bakery.
“She works in that department, and in the deli too — she helps out in a lot of different areas of the store,” said Tammy Strickland, a manager at the grocery store, who on Wednesday had a hard time speaking of Peltier in the past tense.
On Tuesday, the teenager was killed while riding her bicycle to work.
It was still dark out at about 6 a.m. when Peltier was struck by a semi-tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of South Long Lake Road and U.S. 31, a crossing known as Interlochen Corners, officials said.
Capt. Chris Clark, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, released Peltier’s name Wednesday morning.
The crash remains under investigation, Clark said, though witnesses reported the driver of the semi proceeded through the intersection on a green light, as previously reported.
Also on Tuesday, deputies responded to Old Mission Peninsula, following a report of a second bicycle crash, though Clark said in that incident no crash occurred and a woman may have fallen off her bicycle.
A witness who declined to give their name said the fall was to avoid a collision with a vehicle.
The fatal crash in Interlochen, and what may have been a near-miss on Old Mission Peninsula, have some in the area’s cycling community stressing the importance of road safety.
Bill Danly, president of Cherry Capital Cycling Club, called the death a tragedy and said the club believes in road safety for all users, whether motorized or non-motorized traffic.
The club has 440 members and offers safety classes in May and June, along with additional classes on ebikes and trail-riding as well as two annual group rides, Danly said.
In 2019, the latest year for which data is available, about 2.3 percent of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. were of bicyclists – what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls “pedalcyclists.”
Crashes involving vehicles and bicycle riders killed 846 people in the U.S. in 2019, NHTSA data shows.
Of those, 21 fatal crashes were in Michigan.
A gofundme account has been established to help Peltier’s family pay for funeral expenses.
Peltier lived in Interlochen, was a junior at Benzie Central High School, active in theater, choir, track and cross-country, information from the online fundraiser said.
