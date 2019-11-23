TRAVERSE CITY — A Pennsylvania teen is held without bond amid accusations he “violently” sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
Anthony James Black, 19, has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure, a high court misdemeanor; two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The charges could net up to a life sentence if Black is convicted.
Black is accused of assaulting the girl on Oct. 1 in Mancelona, where he lives part-time with his father, according to 86th District Court records. His mother lives in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Court records claim he “violently attacked the girl” leaving her with bleeding and abdominal pain. Antrim County Sheriff’s Department investigators took on the case a few days later, after the girl told her mother of the incident.
The defendant admitted to the sexual acts during an investigator interview, according to court documents, but told them the girl was the one to initiate. Black also said that “although he knew (she) was 13 years old, he thought she acted more like a 16-year-old.”
Black was arraigned Friday morning before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. He was denied bond.
