SUTTONS BAY — First responders raced to an afternoon snowmobile crash Tuesday in Bingham Township.
Leelanau County Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical responders found a 15-year-old girl seriously injured when the snowmobile she was riding struck a tree near East Shady Lane. She was thrown from the sled, officials said.
Responders took the girl, of Madison Heights, to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials reported.
Authorities said the investigation into the crash continues.
