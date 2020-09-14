TRAVERSE CITY — A young woman’s untimely mid-August death is still being investigated, but officials suspect a conclusion is close.
Michigan State Police responded to and have since handled the Aug. 16 death of Traverse City 19-year-old Nadia Zeigler.
The teen was hit and killed by a pickup truck during an afternoon jog along River Road just south of Traverse City last month, MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll previously told the Record-Eagle.
Zeigler was keeping pace and heading west along the road’s shoulder when a black Dodge Ram pickup traveling the opposite direction struck her.
It’s unclear whether the truck crossed the centerline or if Zeigler stepped into the roadway, Carroll said early in the investigation. River Road, despite its name, is a long, straight stretch, and no trees or brush obstruct sight near the scene, he’d added.
Zeigler died of her injuries at Munson Medical Center. The truck bore heavy damage, but no one inside was injured.
The name of the driver — a 42-year-old Traverse City man who had a wife and child in the car with him — has not been released.
A portion of the case materials have been supplied to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. Such filings include an autopsy report, investigation materials and a crash recreation, she added. The stack she has gotten so far is a substantial one — but Moeggenberg said any determinations are “too early to make” without a full review of them and the reports yet to join them.
She and Carroll weren’t sure Monday when the rest would be finalized.
Some investigative agencies will recommend charges in a case report — something Carroll said falls outside MSP practice.
“We don’t make any decisions on that — we just submit facts,” he said Monday.
Carroll couldn’t say whether investigators determined any wrongdoing or suspected a criminal element to the case, noting he hadn’t yet reviewed the report.
Investigators declined to release further specifics on the case. Carroll said previously the department wouldn’t be offering an update until and unless a warrant is issued.
