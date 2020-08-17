GRAWN — A four-wheeler crash left a teen dead and two others injured.
The three locals — an 18-year-old Manton woman, 19-year-old Mancelona man and 38-year-old Petoskey man — squeezed onto a four-wheeler for some late-night riding on Saturday, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department release.
They were about a mile east of Hoosier Valley Road on West Blair Town Hall Road when the driver lost control and the ORV crashed into a tree, the release states.
All three riders were thrown from the four-wheeler, and the release notes none were wearing helmets.
It left both men with non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment.
The younger teen, identified as Jayden Sue-Marie Horton, suffered more critical wounds, which she later succumbed to.
An investigation is ongoing and officers are still looking into the incident, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
“We’re continuing to conduct interviews to gather more information,” he said Monday.
Fewless declined to discuss whether investigators suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the early morning incident. Reports from deputies and an accident reconstructionist weren’t complete as of Monday evening.
An autopsy was conducted on Horton on Sunday, Fewless added, though he suspects results won’t be available for several weeks.
Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse did not return requests for comment.
